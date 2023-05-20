Casemiro gave Manchester United the lead against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon with a stunning acrobatic finish.

United needed a victory on the south coast in their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Red Devils were without Marcus Rashford for the match at Vitality Stadium. The Englishman missed out through illness.

But Erik ten Hag was still able to field a strong XI with the likes of Raphael Varane, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro all in their starting lineup.

The latter gave United the perfect start after just nine minutes.

Casemiro made a darting run into the box and Christian Eriksen attempted to find him with a delicate ball.

A Bournemouth defender managed to divert the trajectory of the ball but Casemiro managed to readjust his body and then found the back of the net with a stunning acrobatic finish.

It was a fantastic finish from the Brazilian and you can view it below...

VIDEO: Casemiro's stunning strike to give Man Utd an early lead vs Bournemouth

More to follow...