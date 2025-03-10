Manchester United duo Joshua Zirkzee and Casemiro are earning praise for their involvement in Bruno Fernandes' brilliant free-kick during Sunday afternoon's 1-1 draw with Arsenal. While the spotlight initially shone on the Red Devils' captain for what seemed like an individual moment of brilliance, it is now being recognised as a well-executed team effort.

Fernandes broke the deadlock just before half-time, curling his free-kick over the Arsenal wall and into the top-right corner of David Raya’s net. However, controversy arose over referee Anthony Taylor’s decision to position the wall 11.2 yards from the spot of the kick - slightly beyond the regulated 10 yards - making it easier for the Portuguese midfielder to clear the obstruction.

Even so, the contributions of his teammates in setting up the goal should not be overlooked, as Jamie Redknapp spent some of his post-match analysis taking a closer look at the actions of Zirkzee and Casemiro that made Fernandes' life easy.

Joshua Zirkzee and Casemiro Praised for Free-Kick Setup

The duo are being hailed for their clever positioning

Zirkzee and Casemiro, who both clocked in good performances at the weekend, have been credited with obstructing the Arsenal goalkeeper's view in the lead-up to Fernandes' magnificent free-kick (watch the goal below). Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp said: "I want to explain why I think this is so hard to stop. First, you have to give credit to the striker of the ball, then I want to look at Zirkzee and Casemiro.

"What they do really clever [is], the keeper [Raya] has just got a nice gap and that's exactly what you want, because then you might be able to get a look at it as he's struck it. "But as he gets to the ball, just watch what Casemiro and Zirkzee do. They take Thomas Partey across. All of a sudden that gap is gone, so the next time that he's [Raya] going to see the ball is just after it's gone over the wall."

The draw lifted Man United one spot to 14th in the Premier League, highlighting the challenges Ruben Amorim still faces in shaping the team’s identity. However, the new manager will take encouragement from United’s defensive resilience throughout the match, while their determination to create opportunities on the counterattack provides a solid foundation to build upon.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, United will look to carry that momentum into their Europa League Round of 16 second-leg clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday night.