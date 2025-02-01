Manchester United are in talks to try and escalate the sale of defensive midfielder Casemiro before the transfer deadline, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

It has certainly been a more active window regarding outgoings rather than incomings for Manchester United. It seems the club are close to making the first signings of Ruben Amorim’s managerial tenure, but they have already shifted some bodies to new destinations this month.

Youngsters Daniel Gore and Ethan Wheatley have gone to Rotherham United and Walsall on loan, respectively, until the end of the season. More notably, winger Antony, who cost the club over £80 million in 2022, has moved to Real Betis on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Talks are ongoing for Marcus Rashford to follow suit, with Aston Villa reportedly close to agreeing a loan for the exiled England international. There is time yet for more departures from Old Trafford and it appears that the Red Devils are actively looking to move on one player in particular.

Man United want to sell Casemiro

Midfielder has had minimal minutes this season

As reported by MEN, Manchester United are hoping to move Casemiro on before the February 3rd transfer deadline and have actively spoken with numerous agents about a potential move.

Casemiro 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Minutes Played Premier League 14 1 838' Europa League 6 0 338' Carabao Cup 2 2 180'

Casemiro has struggled with form for much of his stint at Old Trafford, having never really replicated the "world-class" form he showed at Real Madrid for so many years for a long period of time. His form, combined with a subsequent lack of minutes and a deal that will soon enter its last year, may all be factors for the Red Devils looking to sell.

It is hard to see a future for Casemiro in Manchester, with Amorim having displayed a clear preference to other midfielders at his disposal. The club can only hope that they can recoup a relatively acceptable amount of the £70 million they spent on him.

