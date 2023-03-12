Casemiro, who has been a huge part of Manchester United’s revival under Erik ten Hag, but he has let his side down against Southampton at Old Trafford after receiving a straight red card just after the half hour mark.

Carlos Alcaraz was first to the ball over the Brazilian, who lunged in to try and make up ground, but it was too little, too late. With Alcaraz first to the ball, it was never ending well for Casemiro. Granted, he didn’t make serious content, but he still left the ground and caught the man with his studs.

He went over the ball after being beaten to it and left Alcaraz on the floor. Anthony Taylor was sent over to the monitor where he watched the challenge back, before making his decision, straight red card.

Casemiro sent off vs Southampton

The Brazilian didn’t seem too worried with the VAR check initially, but when the referee goes over to the monitor, the writing is on the wall. Taylor wiped away the yellow card he had brandished earlier, upgrading for a red card instead.

He was visibly distraught at the decision and appeared to be on the verge of tears on the pitch as he had his head in his hands after putting his side in jeopardy. It certainly wasn’t the first half an hour the Red Devils were after.

Known for his combative qualities, Casemiro took it too far today, the ball was always going to Alcaraz first, and the fact a lunge didn’t make the ground up shows how the midfielder had a brain fade.

Video: Casemiro sent off vs Southampton

Casemiro sent off against Southampton

After their crushing defeat last time out in the league to Liverpool, United were looking to bounce back, but there task was made much harder without their star man in the middle of the park. He’s been instrumental to them this season, but now he’ll be missing with his suspension. Ten Hag and co. will have to get by without the influence of the Brazilian in the middle for four games, something that will really test the squad as we reach the crunch part of the season.

United still have 45 minutes to get the victory to keep their stronghold on a top four position, but that task is now much harder with just 10 men, it certainly sets up an exciting second half at Old Trafford now.

Can the struggling Southampton manage to upset the apple cart and take a point back down south, or even better, all three? Their task is much easier with such an influential player missing for their opponents for the second 45.