Sevilla and the UEFA Europa League, name us a better footballing combo?

Spoiler alert, there aren't many.

On Thursday evening, the six-time winners flexed their muscle in Europe's second-tier competition once again.

After some late heroics secured a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford last week, Sevilla thrashed Manchester United 3-0 on home soil to book a place in the semi-finals.

It was a dominant performance by the La Liga outfit and if anything, the scoreline flatters the visitors.

Yes, Erik ten Hag's side went into the match with injuries and suspensions aplenty, but their woeful display remains inexcusable in the extreme.

Lest we forget, key midfielder Casemiro played the full 90 minutes on Thursday evening.

However, he was unable to positively impact the game in any shape or form. In fact, he picked up yet another yellow card, which means he's now suspended for United's next European outing.

Casemiro looked a pale shadow of the player we've seen for most of 2022/23 at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan Stadium.

Perhaps his best contribution of the evening came after the one-sided Europa League match.

In a post-match interview, Casemiro was asked whether Sevilla are the Europa League equivalent of his former team, Real Madrid.

Unsurprisingly, Casemiro was having absolutely none of the comparison...

Video: Casemiro's response to Sevilla vs Real Madrid comparison

Per Movistar, Casemiro responded: "They [Sevilla] still have to win 8 titles more to reach Real Madrid."

The Brazil international's love for Real Madrid is clear for all to see.

Casemiro spent nine years in the Spanish capital and helped Los Blancos win five of their 14 European Cups.

He even scored in the 4-1 victory over Juventus in the 2017 final.

Casemiro could have been competing for a sixth Champions League crown this season, with Real Madrid in the semi-finals yet again after overcoming Chelsea in the quarters.

Instead, the midfield enforcer will be trying to make sure United qualify for next season's competition.

The Red Devils' quest to finish in the Premier League top four continues next Thursday evening, when they travel to play fellow contenders Tottenham Hotspur.

But before that battle, Casemiro and United have an FA Cup semi-final against high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion to contend with on Sunday afternoon.

It's going to be an eventful week or so for Ten Hag's wounded side...