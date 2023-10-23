Highlights Casemiro's form has dipped this season and there are concerns about his inconsistency and discipline at Manchester United.

The internal details suggest that Erik ten Hag was not against signing Casemiro, and he was pleased with his impact last season.

With underperforming stars and off-the-pitch problems, United's performances have been unconvincing, and ten Hag is facing pressure ahead of important matches.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has struggled to produce the same kind of form we saw last season over the last few months, and journalist Ben Jacobs has shared the internal details on whether Erik ten Hag wanted to bring him to Old Trafford, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian international is going through a difficult period for the Manchester club, but he's certainly not the only player to be underperforming. Ten Hag will undoubtedly want more from the experienced star, especially after he became such a key player last term.

There are plenty of underperforming stars at Old Trafford

It's been a tricky season for ten Hag who has been forced to deal with a host of off-the-pitch problems at Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho is set to be transfer listed ahead of the January transfer window, per The Guardian, unless he apologies to the United boss. The England international hit back at ten Hag with a now-deleted social media post, after the Dutch tactician questioned his performances in training.

Sancho hasn't featured for United since the incident, leaving ten Hag without a valuable asset in his matchday squads. The Manchester club issued a statement on Antony back in September after allegations were made against him, leading to an investigation by the police. The statement revealed that Antony wouldn't feature for the club for a period of time, but he's recently returned to action.

The unrest behind the scenes has clearly had an impact on performances on the pitch, with United sitting in eighth place in the Premier League table. However, their standing in England's top flight doesn't paint the full picture, with the Red Devils looking fairly unconvincing in some of their victories so far this campaign.

Casemiro - vs Man Utd 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.79 7th Shots per game 1.9 =4th Pass success rate 82.8% 17th Average passes per game 53.8 4th Aerial duels won per game 1.6 3rd Tackles per game 2.6 2nd Fouls per game 1.4 2nd Clearances per game 2 =6th Stats according to WhoScored

On the pitch, Casemiro has massively struggled to perform consistently and it's becoming a bit of a problem for United. With Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat having fitness issues so far this season, it's been difficult for ten Hag to even consider dropping him. Whether the United boss would even think about not playing Casemiro when he is fit remains to be seen, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if he gave him a spell out of the team.

United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that she doesn't know if Casemiro is up to it anymore and we're seeing signs of physical and mental fatigue.

Jacobs has suggested that there has been an issue with Casemiro's discipline during his time at United, something we didn't see so much at Real Madrid. The journalist adds that he doesn't believe it's true that ten Hag was against signing Casemiro, despite talkSPORT presenter Darren Bent previously hinting that it might not have been the Dutch manager's choice to bring him to the club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Regarding Casemiro, and obviously Sancho as well, of course, there is some discussions to be had about existing players at the club. I don't think it's true that Erik ten Hag was against signing Casemiro at all, I think it was just a long summer and Casemiro came towards the end of that window. But it was an opportunistic move and he did have an instant impact. So ten Hag was delighted with Casemiro last season. This season, he's been perhaps a little bit less consistent and there's been an issue with discipline as well during his entire time at the football club on the field. He's been sent off a number of times, and that was not a trait when he was at Real Madrid. So there are a few areas to work on and because of his age, and because of the form of Scott McTominay. I think if Amrabat hadn't picked up a knock, then we might have seen Erik ten Hag try that partnership between Amrabat and Casemiro."

An important period for Erik ten Hag is coming

Although United are managing to pick up results, as mentioned, they've been far from convincing, and ten Hag has been questioned regularly after some subpar performances. The Manchester club have struggled immensely in the Champions League, so it could be a vital week for the manager.

United face Copenhagen in Europe on Tuesday before Manchester City make the short trip to Old Trafford on Sunday. If Copenhagen manage to get a result and Pep Guardiola's side convincingly beat their rivals, ten Hag might be feeling the pressure.