Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has endured a difficult season with the Red Devils and has significantly dropped off since the previous campaign, and Sky Sports presenter Sam Tighe has suggested that the Brazilian international has 'fallen off a cliff'.

When Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford from Spanish giants Real Madrid, there was plenty of expectation from the supporters after they paid a significant sum to bring him to the club. In his first campaign in Manchester, the ageing midfielder helped them lift the Carabao Cup and qualify for the Champions League, but he's been a disappointment this term.

The 32-year-old hasn't been helped by playing in a disjointed United side, with Casemiro even having to be utilised at centre-back in recent weeks due to injuries throughout the squad. His performances in midfield haven't been good enough, so there's little excuse for the Brazilian overall.

Casemiro Used to be 'One of the best' Before Man Utd

He's now fallen off a cliff

Speaking on the Edge of the Box podcast with WhoScored, Sky Sports pundit Tighe has claimed that Casemiro has 'fallen off a cliff', despite being one of the best defensive midfielders in the world previously...

"He's literally one of the best defensive midfielders to have ever played this game. Five Champions League winners medals and three La Liga winners medals. He's even got a trophy with Manchester United and he scored in the final last year to help win the Carabao Cup. It was the first goal of two against Newcastle. I'm glad you didn't rewrite history there when you introduced the topic, because he was a very positive presence for them last season, but it has fallen off a cliff. It does happen in football."

Tighe isn't the first person to question Casemiro at different points this season, with The Mirror reporter John Cross suggesting that he's looked out of his depth in recent weeks. His recent display against Crystal Palace has raised further questions marks about his ability to ply his trade at the highest level anymore after the Eagles scored four goals without reply with Casemiro lining up at centre-back.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has also slammed Casemiro, suggesting that he only has a handful of games remaining at the top level, advising him to head to the MLS or Saudi Arabia to end his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro was dribbled past seven times against Crystal Palace, while also receiving a 4.9 match rating, the lowest on the pitch.

Casemiro Attracting Interest From Saudi Arabia

He's expected to leave Old Trafford

The Brazilian international earns £350k-a-week at Old Trafford, so offloading him certainly won't be easy. United only have themselves to blame after offering hefty wages while paying a significant fee for an ageing midfielder who is reaching the latter stages of his career.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Casemiro is expected to leave the club in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils are anticipating interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia with the 32-year-old struggling for United at the moment.

All stats courtesy of FotMob