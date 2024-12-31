Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee was substituted in the first half against Newcastle United on Monday evening, and Samuel Luckhurst has suggested that it should have been Casemiro who was taken off.

Ruben Amorim's side found themselves 2-0 down early in the first half at Old Trafford, and the United boss decided to act fast as he brought on Kobbie Mainoo. Zirkzee was the unfortunate one to be substituted, leaving the pitch to a chorus of boos from the United supporters.

The Red Devils were unable to find their way back into the game, despite their performance improving slightly in the second half. Amorim had to make a statement early on as it looked as though the Magpies were going to run riot at Old Trafford, and damage limitation was needed.

Reporting after the game, Manchester Evening News journalist Luckhurst has suggested that Casemiro possibly should have been substituted before Zirkzee against Newcastle, giving the 'world-class' Brazilian midfielder a 2/10 rating for his performance...

"Could and maybe should have come off instead of Joshua Zirkzee. The worst Brazilian midfielder on show by a distance. Missed a great chance just before half-time. 2."

It's never nice to see a manager making a change before half-time, and Zirkzee didn't look best pleased. The Dutch forward, who has struggled to make a significant impact since joining the club earlier this year, put on his coat and went straight down the tunnel.

There have been suggestions that Zirkzee's United career could be over after the incident, and it's hardly a surprise considering the performances he's produced for the club so far this season. The former Bologna man hasn't been up to the task, and it was a bit of a shock to see him lining up in the starting XI against Newcastle.

The Red Devils went on to lose the game 2-0, and could perhaps count themselves fortunate that they didn't concede again, with Eddie Howe's side in complete control at Old Trafford. The result means Manchester United currently sit in 14th place in the Premier League table, just seven points above the relegation zone.