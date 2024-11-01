Key Takeaways Gary Neville lablled Casemiro and Antony as the two worst transfers Manchester United's history.

Casemiro was deployed effectively next to Manuel Ugarte, and has performing well in recent weeks.

The Brazilian could prove to be crucial once again in United's match against Chelsea on Sunday.

Facing widespread criticism for his below-par performances in the last 12 months, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has begun to prove some of the doubters wrong in recent weeks, impressing in spite of the Red Devils' dire form.

The Brazilian netted a brace on Wednesday night against Leicester City in the EFL Cup, one of which was a spectacular finish from outside the box that crashed into the top corner. A vintage postage stamp effort, the goal was the highlight of an accomplished display in the middle of the park.

Beginning to find his feet again, Casemiro will be eagerly awaiting the imminent appointment of Ruben Amorim to the Old Trafford dugout, as he looks to resurrect his late stage career, after it looked as though he could no longer compete at this level. With Gary Neville's bold claim that the former Real Madrid man is the worst signing in United's history spurring him on, the veteran could be crucial to the north-west outfit for the rest of this campaign.

Casemiro Proving Neville Wrong

He's impressed in recent weeks

Arriving from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 for a deal that could reach a hefty £70 million with add-ons, Casemiro's spell at Old Trafford has coincided with a turbulent period at the club. Erik ten Hag's debut campaign, like Casmeiro's, was promising, but as the Dutchman's team lost its structure, the Brazil international suffered.

Tasked with covering acres of space in an ill-disciplined and defensively vulnerable side, Casemiro's declining athletic capabilities were exposed. While an elite ball-winning midfielder in his heyday, the current iteration of the illustrious footballer certainly isn't that.

Asking him to protect the back four by himself, while the players in front of him attempted an uncoordinated press, simply wasn't fair. It ultimately led to United conceding more shots than any side in the Premier League last season barring Sheffield United, and Casemiro received the brunt of the blame for this.

The extent of the criticism extended to a damning statement from the outspoken Gary Neville. Speaking recently to the Daily Mail, Neville lamented the signings of Casemiro and Antony:

"The recruitment to be fair has been appalling for ten years, and he’s (Ten Hag) been a victim of that himself. I think he oversaw two of the worst transfers Manchester United will ever have made in the signings of Casemiro and Antony."

Related £120k-p/w Man Utd Star was 'Superb' in 5-2 Win vs Leicester City Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes made headlines for their goals, but another Manchester United player has been praised for his display against Leicester.

As the condemnation of Casemiro grew, he began losing his place in United's starting eleven this season. However, the five-time Champions League winner has fought back in recent matches and demonstrated how the Red Devils look better with him in the side.

Wednesday night's jubilant victory over Leicester was perhaps the most glaring indication of how Casemiro should be used to optimise his performance level at this stage of his career. Deployed alongside the tenacious Manuel Ugarte, who specialises in winning the ball back, the 32-year-old was liberated to operate in more advanced areas, and the burden on him to be the defensive shield in midfield was lifted.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro is averaging more progressive passes per 90 minutes (6.08) in the Premier League this season than any other Manchester United player, aside from Bruno Fernandes (8.31).

Responsible for progressing the ball, distributing effectively to the dangerous attacking players and breaking into the box to get on the end of moves, this was a different Casemiro, with the tactical emphasis placed on what he's good at, rather than highlighting his flaws.

Certainly impressive coaching from interim boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy, but Casemiro has been performing well under the radar for several weeks now. These recent outings have earned him plaudits, with teammate Diogo Dalot waxing lyrical about the Sao Paulo-born man after the Leicester triumph:

"It was an unbelievable goal. He has that in him, those abilities. And it shows how much he was confident to [shoot] that far from the goal. So I am glad he did. "We know that when he is at this level, when he is in his best shape, I think he is an unbelievable player. He can help us a lot. So, today, I think he showed a very fantastic level."

Van Nistelrooy also heaped praise on the maligned midfielder on Wednesday night, adding that he was 'delighted' for the player, who he described as 'an example'.

"Of course, going through difficult moments, the Liverpool game, he got a lot of criticism," he said. "It was so hard, he was almost the one to blame for that game and it's not fair, he didn't deserve that, it was not true.

"If you see him in training and the way he prepares for games, with the history and all he has achieved with five Champions Leagues, he's an example for us. That was part of my celebration, I'm happy for him."

Casemiro's Premier League Statistics 2024/24 Appearances 8 Minutes Played 457 Goals 1 Pass Accuracy 80.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.08 Tackles Per 90 3.92 Interceptions Per 90 0.59

Casemiro Could Be Crucial Against Chelsea

He should be deployed next to Ugarte again

Van Nistelrooy's temporary tenure continues on Sunday afternoon as United host Chelsea, and the Dutchman ought to opt for the same midfield trio that started against Leicester.

Against a boisterous Blues midfield consisting most likely of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Casemiro's poise on the ball, ability to break lines with his passing, and defensive support act for Ugarte, lends itself well for the clash against Enzo Maresca's side. The Uruguayan should be sat on the elusive Cole Palmer, allowing the Brazilian to focus on getting the ball forward to the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho as frequently as possible.

In what will certainly be a tough test against an ever-improving Chelsea team, Casemiro's resurrection could be integral to earning United just a fourth Premier League victory of the season.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 01/11/2024