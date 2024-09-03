Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has endured negative words from pundits and fans alike after his involvement in two of Liverpool's goals in a 3-0 derby day defeat to the Reds on Sunday afternoon saw him hooked at half-time by Erik ten Hag in what was a crunch game against their north west rivals at the start of the Premier League season.

But the Brazilian could still find a way at United this season according to Andy Mitten, who has stated that behind the scenes United chiefs thought the produced some of his best performances earlier in the campaign despite a dreadful game at the weekend.

Signing from Real Madrid after featuring in 336 games for Los Blancos - after scoring 31 goals and landing 18 major trophies in the process - Casemiro was hyped to solve United's leaky midfield, behind a defence that included the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. But a poor calendar year has seen the midfielder pick up a lot of criticism for his performance and seemingly, his spell in the team could come to an end after his shambolic outing against Liverpool most recently.

Mitten: Casemiro 'Most Professional' Man Utd Player

A solid pre-season from the Brazilian saw Ten Hag keep him

However, Mitten has stated on the Talk of the Devils podcast that internal figures believe the midfielder hasn't been all bad this season.

Casemiro's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 9th Assists 2 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =12th Tackles Per Game 3.3 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =8th Match rating 6.97 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 28/05/2024

And as such, his performances earlier in the campaign could be the springboard between staying beyond the January transfer window and departing next summer and beyond. He said:

"A couple of points on Casemiro. I spoke to one of the lads who left Manchester United for an Athletic piece last week and he picked out Casemiro as the most professional player in pre-season. "He had a stinker on Sunday, and we might not be seeing more of him. We just don't know. "But a couple of points of mitigation; I thought he played well in the Community Shield. I thought, and I know internally that they felt that he played one of his best games against Fulham."

Casemiro's Wages are The Huge Issue

His outings aren't often too bad but he's not worth his wage

Casemiro was a great signing on paper when he moved to United from Real Madrid back in 2022, but offering a 30-year-old a five-year contract on an estimated wage of £350,000-per-week was largely nonsensical from United and now it appears they are paying the price.

The Red Devils star has another three seasons on his contract at Old Trafford, and if Manuel Ugarte is preferred to him in that holding midfield role, it means that United will have a player on obscene wages on their bench - and they need to get rid of him if that is the case.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has seven goals in 75 games for Brazil.

He was superb in his first season for United in all competitions, scoring seven goals in 51 games and ultimately bossing the majority of games by dictating the play but his physical decline has become all too apparent and United do need to shift the midfielder on whilst he is on those astronomical wages.

Casemiro was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia earlier in the transfer window, but a move never materialised, and the club look likely to be stuck with him until at least January.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.