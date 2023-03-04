Casemiro is turning Manchester United's misery into good fortunes and we can reveal the net worth of the footballer who has won so much.

The defensive midfielder only moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2023, but he has set the Premier League alight ever since the moment he joined, and this has been crucial in making United much better than they have been since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

The Brazilian is known for his tough tackles and for being able to easily transition the team from defence to attack.

He made a name for himself at Real Madrid and is now making an even bigger name for himself in England, something which Red Devils fans love to see.

Read More: Man Utd vs Man City: head to head record

What is the net worth of Casemiro?

Casemiro, who is 31 years-old has a staggering net worth, but it is no shock due to the sheer amount he has won and the long period he has been at a top level in football.

According to wtfoot, Casemiro has a net worth of €112 million, this is around £100 million and has been amassed from his contracts, endorsement deals, sponsorships, bonuses and a lot more. Transfermarkt believe that he currently has a market value of around £50 million.

Casemiro current salary

Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates with the Carabao Cup trophy following victory in the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England

Reliable website spotrac is able to tell us the salary of Casemiro at his current club Manchester United, and it no doubt makes him one of the highest-paid players at the club.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder is on £300,000 a week, this is around £15,600,000 a year, not including any bonuses and is clearly a big amount. Casemiro is on this contract until July 2027.

How many trophies has Casemiro won?

Casemiro has managed to pick up 15 trophies so far in his career, with the most recent one being the Carabao Cup in February 2023 for Manchester United. It was his first for the club. At Real Madrid, the Brazilian was key in helping the Spanish giants win five Champions League trophies, including three in a row.

No doubt many see him as one of the best defensive midfielders of the modern generation of footballers. Sadly, he has not been able to win the World Cup with Brazil, but he did help them win the Copa America.

Keep an eye on GiveMeSport for all of the latest Football News!