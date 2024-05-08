Highlights Casemiro has been played out of position as a centre-back for Manchester United in recent matches due to a lack of options.

Erik ten Hag's side have conceded 10 goals in four games with the Brazilian in defence.

Casemiro has been tipped as one of five United players who could move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United’s injury-hit season has taken its toll on Erik ten Hag’s squad with Casemiro forced to play in defence in recent matches, and Mirror journalist John Cross says he looks out of his depth in the latest Back Pages podcast.

Despite the youth injection in recent months to help combat their defensive issues, the Dutch manager has been forced to play senior players out of position in order to get a semi-reliable back-four in place.

Casemiro has played alongside both Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans at the back as United’s crumbling squad continues to deplete towards the end of a treacherous season, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Willy Kambwala and Luke Shaw all currently absent through injury.

Casemiro So 'Out of Touch' in Man Utd Backline

The 32-year-old's future has been cast into doubt recently

With Casemiro anchoring the defence, Man United have been far from a steady ship. They have conceded goals left, right and centre and have only managed a single win in that time.

It started against Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, when United looked to have sealed their spot in consecutive finals before the Championship outfit sparked a miraculous turnaround, coming from 3-0 behind to take the game to penalties. Casemiro's blushes were spared twice that afternoon when Rasmus Hojlund drilled in the winning penalty after the Brazilian had missed his.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have conceded 10 goals in four games with Casemiro in defence.

Then came the only win against Sheffield United, which Ten Hag's side eventually won 4-2 after twice coming from behind against the league's bottom club. A lacklustre 1-1 draw at home to Burnley followed, before Casemiro suffered arguably his most difficult 90 minutes in football at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

United were thrashed 4-0 by Crystal Palace and the former Real Madrid superstar looked completely off it as he was run ragged by Palace trio Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Jean-Phillipe Mateta. In the days following the match, Casemiro's damning display led pundits, fans and journalists alike to call the midfielder's credentials into question.

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, John Cross discussed the players' desire to play under Ten Hag and criticised Casemiro's fall from grace.

"If I were Erik ten Hag I would be seriously concerned about whether the players were still putting in a shift. “There were so many worrying performances. Casemiro, I know he's playing out of position in central defence, but there is a player who has scaled the top of their game and been absolutely phenomenal. “He just looks so out of touch, so out of his depth. I just don't know quite where it goes from here.”

A Move to Saudi Could Be On the Cards

Casemiro is tipped to make a big-money summer move to the Middle East

Having seemingly regressed to the point of no return, Casemiro could be heading for the Old Trafford exit door sooner rather than later as United look to revamp their squad under new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ahead of the new season.

The Saudi Pro League seems a solid fit for players heading towards the end of their careers but want to continue playing competitively. United legend Cristiano Ronaldo made the bold decision to make the move in 2022 following his fallout with Ten Hag, and he could soon be joined by several former teammates.

Along with Casemiro, there is also a case for Man Utd players Antony, Varane, Anthony Martial and Christian Eriksen to join him in the Saudi sun next term.