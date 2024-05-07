Highlights Casemiro had arguably his worst game of all time for Manchester United, being dribbled past 8 times - the most of any player in the Premier League all season.

United fans are concerned with Casemiro's decline this season, questioning his pace and tackling abilities.

Casemiro's struggles highlight United's transfer business issues, with the player being on an expensive contract and exponentially underperforming.

Casemiro's terrible performance against Crystal Palace on Monday evening was arguably his worst yet in a Manchester United shirt as the Red Devils fell 4-0 to the Eagles on a night to forget for Erik ten Hag - and an unwanted stat has prevailed that highlights just how poor he was under the Selhurst Park lights.

The Brazilian was one of United's best players last season, scoring in the Carabao Cup final to win United the trophy and coming up with countless big moments to fire them to the Champions League in Erik ten Hag's first season as boss. But this season has seen a huge decline in his performances and as such, United fans are questioning what has happened to the midfielder. But with a turnaround needed from the former Real Madrid man, one statistic from Monday's defeat shows just how poor Casemiro has been playing in recent weeks.

Casemiro's Poor Performance vs Crystal Palace Analysed

Casemiro was the worst player on the pitch at Selhurst Park

According to WhoScored.com, Casemiro was dribbled past eight times in a Manchester United shirt on Monday evening - the most times any player in the Premier League had been dribbled past in a game all season. Even his next-best tally of five times being dribbled past in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa back in February was enough to pose question marks over the Brazilian’s head, as fans queried whether his loss of pace and tackling nous was declining at a rapid rate.

Casemiro took plenty of criticism from fans online on Monday evening, especially for his role in the opener as he aimed to slide in and win the ball from Michael Olise just inside the United half; failing spectacularly, before Olise drove into the space he had left him and finished with ease to set up an absolute drubbing in south London - and from there, it got even more embarrassing as he tried to shepherd the ball out of play, being eased off the ball and that allowed the space for Olise to fire home from the edge of the area.

The damage wasn't done there, though. The tally of eight dribbles past the Brazilian at Selhurst Park has now put him as the most dribbled-past player overall in the league, too - with 2.4 dribbles against him per 90 minutes. This was originally held by Brentford man Mathias Jensen with 2.3, though Casemiro’s average shooting up statistically makes him the easiest player to beat in the entire division.

Casemiro Shows United's Struggles On and Off the Pitch

The Red Devils need to analyse and fix their mistakes

Casemiro's performance was indicative of United's struggles this season. Only a handful of United players can hold their heads high this season; Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire can subjectively state that they have had strong seasons as United's most senior players, whilst Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund have done well in their development to becoming first-team stars.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro's £350,000-per-week wages means that over the course of his four-year contract, the Brazilian will earn a staggering £72,800,000 in wages.

But Casemiro being on a long-term contract and on a reportedly extortionate wage of £350,000-per-week is the epitome of where United's struggles are. By comparison, Palace paid just £18million for youngster Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers in January, and the England youngster ran the show against United's midfield mishaps from start to finish; and with reports that he earns just £35,000-per-week - 10 per cent of Casemiro's wage - it shows just how poorly United are at conducting transfer business.

The Red Devils had the right idea in the summer as they brought Hojlund to the club, though they will need to continue that going forward if they are to avoid any more calamitous situations.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-05-24.