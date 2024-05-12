Highlights Casemiro's decline in form is a key reason for Manchester United's struggles this season, impacting their midfield presence and overall performance.

Jamie Carragher's criticism of Casemiro's poor display against Crystal Palace highlights the need for the Brazilian midfielder to consider his future.

Casemiro's lackluster performance against Arsenal, including a costly mistake leading to a goal, may signal the end of his time at Manchester United as a move away seems likely.

Manchester United's problems this season could well be put down to the injury problems that they have had. United boss Erik ten Hag has bemoaned his side's injury luck to journalists and fans alike. However, one aspect of this season that has been overlooked until recently and potentially a big reason behind United's struggles is the dismal form of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who was sensational last season but has dipped severely this term.

Arsenal's game at Old Trafford had all the makings of a potential banana skin for Mikel Arteta's side as the Gunners have a terrible record in Manchester. However, mistakes from Jonny Evans and Casemiro gave Arsenal the only goal of the game, after what was a bright start from the Red Devils as they looked to disrupt Arsenal's quest for the title. Lining up at centre-back, the Brazilian midfielder looked out of his depth and struggled to deal with Arsenal's attack.

Arsenal didn't have to get out of second gear to pick up a vital victory against United and keep alive their faint hopes of their first Premier League title since 2004, but will need some help from north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur if they are to lift the trophy next weekend. United did have spells in the game where they looked to be causing the title contenders problems, but that quickly evaporated once Arteta's side scored first.

Casemiro's Stats vs Arsenal Pass Completion Rate 81% Ground Duel Success Rate 75% Aerial Duel Success Rate 100% Touches 95 Tackles 3

Casemiro Proves Carragher Was Right

Liverpool legend insisted Brazilian is finished at the top level

Blaming all of United's problems this season on Casemiro, who joined the club from Real Madrid during the summer of 2022, would be extremely unfair. The midfielder's struggles have been part of a bigger problem for the Red Devils as the midfielders in Ten Hag's setup seem to be stifled by the Dutchman's tactics. The gaps in the midfield, at times, are almost like a chasm. These excuses are most certainly valid, but the Brazilian's performances have still been abysmal.

So much so that former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, when speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football Show following Crystal Palace's demolition of United at Selhurst Park, slated the Brazilian following that dismal display.

Carragher said: "I think Casemiro, deadly serious, should know himself tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level. The next two league games and the FA Cup final. And he should be thinking 'I need to go to the MLS or Saudi'. I'm deadly serious. He's aging. The people around him need to tell him this has to stop."

It looks as if Carragher's comments, although they were harsh, could well ring true as the midfielder's performance levels in the first team have dropped considerably from last season. It seems the likeliest option for the 32-year-old is leaving Old Trafford. It would be a sad way for his time in England to end considering he became such a fan favourite in his debut campaign and his loss in the middle of the park due to suspension during his first season was immeasurable to a United team who had lacked that presence for years.

Casemiro's 'Lazy' Moment vs Arsenal

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney criticised midfielder after the match

During the game at Old Trafford, Casemiro lined up at centre-back with the club's mounting injury crisis becoming almost ludicrous with two or three fresh injury problems being picked up each week. With an 81% pass completion rate against the Gunners, it seemed like Arteta's side knew that pressing the Brazilian would likely lead to a turnover in possession. Casemiro did win 100% of his aerial duels and 75% of his ground duels, but it was his action that led up to Arsenal's goal that caused frustration from the United faithful.

After a long ball down the channel to Kai Havertz, who had acres of space, the German cut it back to Leandro Trossard to score midway through the first half. The blame, however, should go to the Brazilian, who kept the German forward onside and was seemingly jogging as he tried to push higher up the pitch far too slowly. In the analysis after the game, ex-United forward Wayne Rooney labelled the midfielder as 'lazy' and a parting of the ways in the summer may well be best for both parties.

Due to his poor performances, as well as his rather high wages, getting him off the books may well be difficult, with a move to Saudi Arabia, who have hoovered up some of football's biggest names, being the most concrete of possibilities at this moment in time. Other than a move to the Middle East, his options may well be limited. For United, removing his exorbitant wage from the books and reinvesting that money into players in the summer transfer window will surely be the smart decision and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS making all the tough decisions, the Brazilian's time in Manchester may well be up.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore.com