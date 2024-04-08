Highlights Casemiro should have been sent off for a late lunge against Liverpool, according to Richard Keys.

Keys praised Anthony Taylor overall, barring the one decision on Casemiro.

Keys has questioned PGMOL's choice to appoint Taylor to North West games as 'obstinate and arrogant' given he was born near to Manchester and Liverpool.

Richard Keys stopped to praise the performance of Premier League referee for his performance in the crunch clash between Manchester United and Liverpool on Sunday afternoon - before stating that he got one huge decision wrong by failing to send Casemiro off.

Casemiro is a player known for his aggressive tackling, sometimes going above and beyond to help his team out by picking up cautions and sendings off. Seven yellow cards and a red this campaign alone have seen the Brazilian teeter on the edge of suspension a few times, and last season's tally of 13 yellows and two red cards - both coming in the top flight - have seen him maintain that image. But Keys believes he should've walked for a rash challenge in the late stages of the second half and berated PGMOL for giving Cheshire-born Taylor the reins to the game.

Casemiro Should Have Been 'Sent Off' According to Richard Keys

The Brazilian has yet to be sent off in the Premier League this season

Keys said: “Thank goodness things worked out for everybody at Old Trafford. I thought Anthony Taylor was terrific - one big call aside. Casemiro should’ve gone off for his late lunge. That was an awful challenge.

“United vs Liverpool is a huge game anyway but of course, it comes with added pressure for Altrincham-based Taylor. Not for a moment do I think he would ever do anything but a professional job on it, but why put him under the added duress? It’s obstinate and arrogant of the PGMOL to keep doing it, knowing what something could go wrong.

“Just imagine if we were arguing over a similar decision to the one at Wolves the following game. Taylor would be slaughtered and it wouldn’t be his fault. It’s asking for trouble to keep appointing him to the fixture.”

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-04-24.