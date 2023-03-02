Casemiro showed his influence on Man Utd's players in wholesome exchange with fan after their Carabao Cup win.

Manchester United were crowned Carabao Cup winners on Sunday.

The Red Devils went into their match against Newcastle looking to win their first trophy since 2017.

And they ended their six-year trophy drought with victory over Eddie Howe's side.

Goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford in six first half minutes were enough to give United a 2-0 victory.

Casemiro shows his influence in exchange with fan

Casemiro was magnificent at Wembley. He has been all season since arriving in a £70m move from Real Madrid.

The Brazilian notched the opener and was a dominant presence throughout.

His outstanding performance saw him win the Man-of-the-Match award.

Casemiro, 31, has quickly established himself as an integral figure at United.

Not only has is he a superb player, he is one of the biggest leaders at the club and his influence on his teammates has been showcased in a video taken after the match.

A fan was seen waiting for United's players as they made their way down from the stadium after lifting the trophy.

Man United's players can be seen fist bumping the fan as they celebrate their victory together.

Casemiro then greets the fan with a big hug and a beaming smile on his face.

Man United players then do the same as Casemiro, with Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford among those that acted in the same way.

The footage makes for heartwarming viewing and you can view it below...

Beautiful stuff. Casemiro and United's players that warmly greeted the fan deserve credit for giving him a moment he will never forget.

Fred: Casemiro is a big leader

Fred spoke about Casemiro's leadership after Man Utd's FA Cup victory over West Ham on Wednesday evening.

"I love to play with Casemiro," said Fred, per Manchester Evening News. "He won a lot of trophies in Real Madrid, he has a good mentality in the national team as well, he’s important to be a part of our squad.

"He’s a big leader, he talks a lot with us, with every player, every day. He tries to work on his English as well. He is a good guy, everyone knows this, he has a good way in the dressing room."

