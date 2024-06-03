Highlights Casemiro is expected to leave Man United this summer, Fabrizio Romano suggests.

Manager Erik ten Hag's future at United is still unresolved, a key factor in potential player moves.

Bayern are considering a move for Bruno Fernandes after holding talks with his representatives.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is expected to leave the club this summer ‘in case of a good proposal’, journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed.

The Brazilian midfielder has interest from Saudi Pro League clubs and could be on the move to the Middle East in the next few months.

Casemiro, who has been described as 'exceptional', could join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar in Saudi Arabia as the league aims to sign ‘European stars in their prime’ this summer.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who joined Man United two years ago, had two different seasons under manager Erik ten Hag.

In his first year, Casemiro was instrumental in the Red Devils’ campaign to reach third in the league, but last season showed signs of decline and received criticism over his performances.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said the Brazilian should ‘call it a day’ and ‘go to the MLS or Saudi’ after United’s 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace, where Casemiro was deployed at centre-back.

Casemiro ‘Considered’ by Saudi Pro League Clubs

The Man Utd midfielder could be on the move

Saudi Pro League clubs are considering signing Casemiro, who still has two years left on his current Man United deal.

However, before making any moves in the player market, the Red Devils are yet to resolve Erik ten Hag’s situation and Romano suggests this remains a priority.

Ten Hag, who spent around £407million on signings in two years as Man United boss, made Casemiro one of his first acquisitions in charge of the club.

The five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Casemiro made 83 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists.

He is likely to follow Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial out the door, as both Frenchmen announced their exits on a free transfer last month.

Bayern in Talks to Sign Bruno Fernandes

Losing the Man Utd captain would be a major blow

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes could also depart Old Trafford this summer as his representatives have held talks with Bayern Munich over a potential move to the Bundesliga, according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

A crucial player for United since he arrived in 2020, Fernandes is also being eyed by Barcelona, while the Red Devils reportedly have made it clear they want him to stay.

Speaking to Sky Sports last month, the Portugal international also suggested he is willing to stay in Manchester if the club wants to keep him.

Bruno Fernandes's Premier League Stats (2023-24) Appearances 35 Goals 10 Assists 8 Key Passes Per Game 3.29 Shot-Creating Actions 6.06

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-06-24.