Key Takeaways Toby Collyer was brought on to replace Casemiro during Manchester United's embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Liverpool.

The veteran midfielder struggled to handle the energy of Liverpool's midfield and was at fault for the first two goals of the match.

Collyer's necessary introduction during the game hinted at his potential to compete at a high level, contrasting Casemiro's struggles.

Manchester United were soundly beaten 3-0 in their own backyard by fierce rivals Liverpool in the final Premier League fixture before the international break. Red Devils midfielder Casemiro came in for a lot of stick after being at fault for the first two goals before being withdrawn at half-time.

Youngster Toby Collyer was brought on to replace the Brazil international, but the United academy graduate wasn't able to prevent his side from conceding a third goal and being beaten 3-0 by their biggest foes. While Erik ten Hag's side were unable to turn the game around following Collyer's introduction, much has been made of the contrasting performances between the young man and his more experienced colleague.

That said, below is an in-depth look at the numbers behind the two men's performances in the dismantling at Old Trafford. Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai had too much on the day for every United midfielder, which Jamie Carragher made sure to let Gary Neville know on commentary during the game.

Related Gary Neville Defends Erik ten Hag After Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool The former Red Devil had to defend the club's current manager in a debate with Jamie Carragher.

Defending

The duo both struggled to live with the Liverpool engine room

It was a difficult day for both men, who shared a half in the huge derby. Collyer's numbers in protecting the backline are slightly more impressive than the experienced Casemiro, but not by much. The Englishman got stuck in and made four tackles, compared to his teammate's one.

Neither player made a single block or interception but did complete a clearance each. The flowing football being played by the opposing midfield made life extremely difficult for the pair, helped by Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes, to win the majority of their individual battles.

Related 5 Big Questions Erik ten Hag Must Answer at Man United in 2024/25 Erik ten Hag has several questions to answer this season, with his United side expected to improve upon last season's dismal campaign.

This can be highlighted in a statistic that may appear positive on the surface. Casemiro and Collyer both avoided giving away a single foul in the 45 minutes they each featured in. However, this could be more down to the fact they were left chasing shadows by the likes of Gravenberch and Szoboszlai.

Manuel Ugarte is expected to step straight into the Red Devils' starting XI immediately after the international break for the difficult trips to Southampton and Crystal Palace. The deadline day signing for Paris Saint-Germain was brought in to remedy the issues Ten Hag has faced in the past 12 months.

Casemiro vs Toby Collyer - Defending Stats Statistic Casemiro Toby Collyer Total Tackles 1 4 Interceptions 0 0 Clearances 1 1 Blocked Shots 0 0 Fouls 0 0

Passing

Collyer had a quieter but more secure game

Casemiro's passing ability was previously underrated during his time at Real Madrid. Unfortunately for the five-time Champions League winner, he appears to be lacking in confidence and was responsible for giving the ball away in the lead up to both of Diaz's goals.

His sloppy pass into the middle of the pitch was intercepted by the impressive Gravenberch, who drove forward before slipping the ball to Mo Salah on the right flank. The 32-year-old then crossed the ball to the back post, where Diaz headed home. There were only a matter of seconds between the Brazilian's loose pass and the ball hitting the back of the net.

Related Ranking Every Premier League Manager by How Likely They Are to be Sacked The 20 managers at every Premier League club by how likely they are to be sacked next.

His passing accuracy of just 73% compounds the incredibly poor performance the defensive midfielder put on in possession of the ball. In contrast, Collyer managed to find a teammate more than 82% of the time. His involvement was less, as the Worthing-born player attempted only 17 passes, less than half of Casemiro's tally.

He also attempted only one long pass, which found its intended target. This highlights his ability to keep things simple and opt for shorter passes with less risk. Compare this to the five long balls Casemiro tried in just 45 minutes, and it tells the whole story. Of those five passes, only one was successful.

Casemiro vs Toby Collyer - Passing Stats Statistic Casemiro Toby Collyer Key Passes 0 1 Passes 37 17 Pass Accuracy 73% 82.4% Long Balls 5 1 Accurate Long Balls 1 1

Our Verdict

Collyer's introduction was necessary

While the tide never turned in the game, it was evident that Casemiro couldn't continue or things could have got ugly for the home team. Ten Hag commented on his decision to withdraw his defensive midfielder at half-time, saying (per 90Min):

"It is what the team needed. You know when you are 2-0 down against Liverpool you have to take more risks, it will be open. When you are losing you have to take more risks. I have to give compliments to the team. You have to keep fighting and sticking together. "You know the game and he knows the game. He will go on and we will go on. He's a great player. We will continue this season to improve the team and the players."

Collyer didn't change the game significantly, but his introduction showed he can step into a high-stakes game and compete, while Casemiro's confidence may have been spared slightly by not stepping back onto the pitch for the second period.