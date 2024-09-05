Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been heavily linked with a departure this summer, and Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update, suggesting that the experienced Brazilian is expected to stay at Old Trafford.

After a disappointing 2023/2024 campaign, United supporters were likely hoping that Casemiro would come back and make a significant impact this term. The former Real Madrid man endured a difficult time up against Liverpool's midfield last time out, and with transfer windows still open around Europe, he's been linked with a departure,

Casemiro Expected to Stay at United

Galatasaray have been linked

According to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano, Casemiro is now expected to stay at United until at least 2025. No concrete talks have taken place with Galatasaray, despite reports...

"Casemiro, currently expected to stay at Man United at least until 2025 despite links with Galatasaray move. Brazilian midfielder not planning to leave the club now, no concrete talks taking place with Gala."

Casemiro Man United Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 3 Errors per 90 0.4 Interceptions per 90 0.4 Blocks per 90 2.8 Tackles per 90 4 Pass completion % 77.7 Minutes played 225

Reports recently suggested that Turkish side Galatasaray were in talks to sign Casemiro, with their transfer window remaining open after the English window slammed shut. Earning £350k-a-week at Old Trafford, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Red Devils do look to move him on in the future considering the struggles he's had in recent months.

With the English window closed, United would be unable to bring in a replacement for Casemiro, so offloading him now wouldn't make a lot of sense. Young Toby Collyer was brought on to replace him against Liverpool, showing the lack of depth they have after losing Scott McTominay.

Manuel Ugarte is still yet to feature after signing close to the deadline, but there's no guarantee he will be up to the speed of Premier League football immediately. Erik ten Hag will be hoping that Casemiro can still offer something for United during the 2024/2025 season, but it will be useful having Ugarte in the mix to provide depth and competition.

Antony Also Expected to Remain at Man Utd

He's fully committed to the cause

Brazilian winger Antony has also been linked with a departure after struggling to make an impact since his big-money move to Old Trafford. Turkish clubs have reportedly shown an interest in securing his signature, and Romano has provided an update on his situation.

The Italian journalist claims that there is no truth in links between Antony and Fenerbahce. The former Ajax forward is 'fully committed' to the project at United and he has no intention of leaving the club a this current time.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref