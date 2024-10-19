Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, despite falling behind in the first-half. It's been a tough campaign for Erik ten Hag and his side so far this season. The club have really struggled on the pitch and it looked as though things were only going to get worse when they fell behind to an Ethan Pinnock goal in first-half injury time.

They turned things around after the restart, however, and goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund offered Ten Hag some respite to the pressure he's been under recently. The match saw Marcus Rashford turn out one of his best performances in quite some time, but he wasn't the only star who stood out.

Casemiro hasn't had a great 12 months and it looked as though his time as an elite footballer may have come to an end. He proved that wrong against Brentford. If his performance against Thomas Frank's side is anything to go by, he's someone that will be vital for Ten Hag and his future at Old Trafford going forward.

Casemiro Shone Defensively

He was a force in midfield

Against Brentford, Casemiro was unrecognisable from the midfielder who had struggled to keep up with the pace of the Premier League over the last year and had shown serious signs of aging. Instead, he was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the park and churned out the level of defensive performance that fans had grown to expect from him during his prime at Real Madrid. He didn't give Brentford a second to breathe in midfield.

The Brazilian recorded five tackles for United, as well as an interception, a blocked shot and four clearances. He also finished the match having won seven of the 12 ground duels he competed in, while winning every single aerial duel that he was a part of. It was a defensive masterclass from the 32-year-old and performances like that could be vital for the Red Devils throughout the remainder of the campaign.

It wasn't just on the defensive end of the game that the midfielder impressed, though. He also looked really good creatively and going forward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro finished the match with a SofaScore of 8.0, the second highest in the entire United team

Casemiro Also Impressed Offensively

He made several key passes

While he's known for his defensive prowess, Casemiro is also more than capable of shining offensively and that's what he did against Brentford. The midfielder was at his creative best throughout the contest and made several very important passes as his side raced to victory. He recorded four key passes during the game, as well as completing three of his five attempted long balls.

He also managed to complete a dribble, a cross and had 77 touches of the ball. In the end, he finished the game with an 84% passing success rate. His ability to contribute on both ends of the pitch can be the difference-maker for the Red Devils going forward and the Brazilian maintaining this form could be the difference-maker between Ten Hag keeping hold of his job or eventually being shown the door.

Casemiro was Forced Off Late With an Injury

It's currently unclear how serious it is

Unfortunately, Casemiro's performance didn't have a happy ending as he was forced off in the closing stages of the game after picking up an injury. He was replaced by Manuel Ugarte in the 88th minute, but it's currently unclear just how serious the setback may be. Losing him for a sustained period of time could be a brutal blow to United.

His performance against Brentford has shown just how vital he can be for the Red Devils going forward, so the club will be praying that the injury won't keep him out of action for too long. Considering the match marked his best performance of the season, as one fan labelled it on X (Twitter), it would be a cruel twist of fate if he was ruled out of action for a long period just as he returned to the level of form he was initially brought to Old Trafford on the back of.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 19/10/2024