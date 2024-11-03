Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea lacked much spark, but there was a fiery incident involving Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho. The Brazilian midfielder spent much of the game chasing shadows as the Blues outnumbered the Red Devils in midfield.

Casemiro was booked in the 85th minute for bringing Pedro Neto down as the visitors went on the counter. The veteran midfielder was forced into making the foul after Garnacho had lost possession on the other side of the pitch. It wasn't the first time the Argentina international was intercepted and nearly punished on the break.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone was reporting on the game from Old Trafford and gave an insight into the incident. He claims the former Real Madrid man wasn't best pleased with his young teammate:

As soon as he made the tackle that got him booked, he turned at the youngster and glowered at him before offering a piece of his mind. I don't think the Brazilian appreciated having to chase back over half the length of the pitch after Garnacho had given the ball away carelessly.

Casemiro played a role in Manchester United's opener when his long ball to Rasmus Hojlund forced Robert Sanchez to bring the Danish forward down in the box. Bruno Fernandes put the hosts ahead from the spot, but Chelsea immediately responded when Moises Caicedo hit back with a slick volley to draw his side level.

It was a bland affair lacking the fixture's usual fireworks, and Casemiro's frustrations were on show late. Garnacho had been a bright spark going forward but was wasteful and blew one big chance. The result leaves the Red Devils 13th in the league, and incoming new manager Ruben Amorim has a lot of work to do to turn things around.

Casemiro has shown a recent upturn in form after a season where it looked like his United days were numbered. It will be intriguing to see what his future holds under Amorim. He looked off the pace on several occasions against a Chelsea midfield brimming with young talent, such as Caicedo, who was Man of the Match.