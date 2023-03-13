Casemiro was shown a red card in Manchester United's match against Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilian was given his marching orders just 34 minutes into the Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Casemiro was initially shown a yellow card following a studs up challenge with Carlos Alcaraz.

Referee Anthony Taylor then decided to give him a red card after watching the incident again on the pitchside monitor.

Casemiro was distraught and was consoled by players from both sides.

VIDEO: Casemiro nearly in tears after being sent off in Man Utd 0-0 Southampton

Why was Casemiro so upset after being sent off vs Southampton?

Casemiro had not received a straight red card in his career prior to moving to United.

But he has now been given his marching orders twice in a matter of months.

Following his red card vs Southampton, an interview that Casemiro gave to Panenka last year has emerged on social media.

The video has been posted by Sunday Times football correspondent Jonathan Northcroft and explains why he was so upset after being sent off.

In the interview, Casemiro claims he never goes into challenges with malice and never intends to hurt an opponent; values he has learned from his mother.

The fact he had accidentally gone against his principles and hurt Alcaraz could therefore be the reason why he was so upset.

VIDEO: Casemiro's interview could explain why he was so upset after Southampton red card

He said: "I always try to get the ball. I always go strong because that is who I am. I like the intensity I play with, but there is no malice.

"I have never gone with studs to hurt a player and vice versa. If someone is going in to hurt a player, I get angry because that is not football.

"In football you can foul and fouls are part of the game. But never with malice. And I think that comes with the values that my mother taught me. And I am never going to hurt a player.

"I am never going to insult a player. I am never going to do anything wrong. Of course, being on the field you can stir up a player, that is normal, and it will always happen because each one defends the badge.

"But my values that my mother taught me is to never hurt anyone. I think I am going to keep fouling and receiving cards because that is football, but I believe that the values that my mother taught me is to never hurt anyone."

How long will Casemiro be banned for?

Man United have decided not to appeal Casemiro's red card, meaning he will miss their next four domestic matches.

He can play in European matches, though, and will be available for United's Europa League last 16 second leg against Real Betis on Thursday.