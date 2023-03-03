Manchester United supporters are ‘still pinching themselves’ that Casemiro plays for the club, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GMS

Manchester United supporters are ‘still pinching themselves’ that Casemiro plays for the club, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The 31-year-old has made an instant impact at Old Trafford since arriving in a big-money move from Real Madrid in the summer, playing a pivotal part in the success Erik ten Hag has achieved.

Manchester United news – Casemiro

According to Sky Sports, Casemiro joined United for an initial £60 million fee with a further £10 million potentially being paid in add-ons.

And ten Hag made no attempt to hide his delight at the capture of the Brazil international, who put pen to paper on a four-year contract that includes the option of a further 12 months, worth £300,000-per-week.

"He is the cement between the stones,” said ten Hag. “That's what we have looking for in the summer. We've found him and I am really happy."

Casemiro has certainly lived up to expectations and more throughout his short time in the red half of Manchester, helping United claim the Carabao Cup, their first piece of silverware since 2017.

What has Sheth said about Casemiro?

When asked if Casemiro is one of United’s best signings post-Sir Alex Ferguson, Sheth told GMS that he believes ‘you’d have to say that’.

He said: “I think you'd have to say that. I speak to a lot of United fans, and they're still pinching themselves that Casemiro is actually playing for the club that they support.

“And I think they've been really surprised at his performance level because I don't think you saw entirely the full repertoire of his game when he was at Real Madrid.

“He almost got that reputation of being just that holding midfielder who would spoil, win the ball, and then give the ball to the likes of Kroos and Modric who would then create the chances. I think United fans have been really pleasantly surprised at his passing range.”

How well has Casemiro been playing?

In Casemiro’s first 34 appearances for United across all competitions, he has registered a very respectable five goals and five assists.

As per WhoScored, the 6 foot 1 ace has also won 1.9 aerial duels while making 3.2 tackles and 1.3 interceptions on average per Premier League outing, placing him in the top two for each metric when compared to his teammates.

The praise that Casemiro is receiving is certainly justified, therefore, and he could be a crucial cog over the next few years as ten Hag attempts to restore United to their former glory.