Highlights Bruno Fernandes scored a spectacular goal to give Manchester United a lead against Burnley, proving his brilliance once again.

The goal was reminiscent of Robin van Persie's iconic volley for United and showcased Fernandes' skill and technique.

Casemiro's emotional reaction to Fernandes' goal has gone viral, showing the strong bond and support among teammates.

Bruno Fernandes scored a spectacular goal in Manchester United's clash against Burnley on Saturday evening. The Red Devils have been poor in recent times and went into the game having lost three games in a row. They were in the bottom half of the table going into the game and desperately needed a victory against the newly-promoted hosts to get back on track.

Erik ten Hag made three changes to the side that were beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich in midweek. Jonny Evans made his first United start since 2015 as he replaced the injured Lisandro Martinez. Scott McTominay, criticised for his cameo against Bayern, was restored to the starting lineup, while Facundo Pellistri made way for Hannibal.

The Red Devils were not at their best in the first half at Burnley but, thanks to Bruno Fernandes' brilliance, went into the break with a one-goal lead. Evans thought he had given his side the lead midway through the first half when he headed home from a corner. The goal was ruled out by VAR, though, as Rasmus Hojlund was deemed to be obstructing the goalkeeper while stood in an offside position.

Fernandes made sure United went into the half-time interval with the advantage after breaking the deadlock with a moment of magic. Evans spotted Fernandes' run behind Burnley's defence and picked him out with a sumptuous long ball with his weaker left foot. The Portuguese midfielder decided to take the ball on the volley and his effort whizzed past James Trafford and into the back of the net.

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United stats (as per Transfermarkt) Games 191 Goals 65 Assists 56 Trophies 1 (Carabao Cup, 2023)

It was Fernandes' 65th goal for Man United and it's surely the best of the bunch. The goal was reminiscent of Robin van Persie's iconic volley for United against Aston Villa in 2013, which was set up by Wayne Rooney. Watch Fernandes' stunner below...

Fernandes will get all the credit for the goal and rightly so, it was a stunning hit. But what about that pass from Evans as well?! It was a brilliant pick-out from the 35-year-old, who was superb throughout at Turf Moor despite his little game-time in recent months.

Casemiro was every United fan following the goal and his reaction to it is going viral. The Brazilian midfielder looked as if he was about to cry as he emotionally embraced his teammate while appearing to say a prayer.

Manchester United hold on to beat Burnley

Fernandes' goal proved to be the difference as United held on to clinch a vital three points at Turf Moor. He was given the Man-of-the-Match award for his superb display. At the time of writing, the Red Devils have moved up to eighth in the Premier League and are four points off the top four.

United will be looking to keep the momentum going in their next game, which comes on Tuesday September 23 when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford for their Carabao Cup third round tie. United then play Roy Hodgson's side in the Premier League four days later - again in Manchester - in their final game of October.