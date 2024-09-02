Casemiro's wife has defended her husband online with a subtle post after he was slammed for his performance during Manchester United vs Liverpool. The Red Devils welcomed Arne Slot's men to Old Trafford on Sunday evening, but were thrashed by the visitors 3-0, with Luis Diaz bagging a brace and Mohamed Salah rounding things off.

The first half in particular made for rough viewing for United fans as Liverpool stormed out into a 2-0 lead before the interval and one of their biggest issues was Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder has had a legendary career, but he was well off the pace again the Reds. He was at fault for both of their goals inside the first 45 minutes, giving the ball away cheaply twice in moments that directly led to Diaz finding the back of the net on two occasions.

Related Man United 0-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings and Match Highlights It was another Old Trafford battering for Man Utd against Liverpool as Mohamed Salah stole the show once again

It was a terrible showing from the former Real Madrid man and it seems Erik ten Hag agreed, dragging him off at half-time and replacing him with Toby Collyer. A lot of criticism has been aimed his way for his performance and now his wife has jumped to his defence on social media.

Casemiro's Wife Shared a Reminder of What He's Accomplished

She responded to his critics with an image of the trophies he's won

The negative talk aimed at Casemiro for his performance throughout the match has been overwhelming. Fans online have been vocal in their criticism of him and his wife ultimately decided it was necessary for her to step in and have her husband's back. She took to Instagram and shared an image of all the trophies that the Brazilian has won throughout his career.

In an Instagram story, she shared a picture that included his multiple Champions League trophies, as well as multiple others to remind the world of everything he has achieved throughout his career. The story was a nice show of support from Casemiro's spouse, but it will do little to ease the slating that he's been taking from fans online. It's not just the supporters who have been vocal in their criticism of him, though.

Carragher and Neville Didn't Hold Back When Discussing Casemiro

The two pundits were vocal in their criticism

With former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher and ex United figure Gary Neville on commentary, the two couldn't hold back when watching Casemiro's performance in the first half. Particularly after his mistake allowed Diaz to score for the second time in the match. The former highlighted how good the star had once been and why that made his downfall all the more tragic.

"He's had such a great career and won everything you can possibly win, and it is a sad sight seeing what he's going through out there. A poor pass can happen any time, but the second one, getting knocked over, he looks shattered as he's falling over."

Neville claimed that Casemiro had lost his confidence and tried to sympathise, saying it could happen to anyone at any time, but even the former full-back couldn't defend his role in Liverpool's second goal, saying: "I have to say he's lost his confidence a little bit. For Casemiro, someone who has won Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, it can happen to you in games. Casemiro just gets shrugged off the ball. Never a foul, he just nicks it away from him."