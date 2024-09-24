Key Takeaways Former Real Madrid player Antonio Cassano claimed Cristiano Ronaldo only knows how to score goals, criticising his selfish playing style.

Cassano previously called for Ronaldo's retirement, questioning his longevity during his second spell at manchester United.

Despite this, Ronaldo continues to excel at 39, setting records and attracting attention in the Saudi Pro League.

Across a glittering career that has spanned 22 remarkable years, few would dare dispute Cristiano Ronaldo's place among the immortals of football. At 39, he continues to defy time and expectations, recently etching his name deeper into history as the first player ever to reach the breathtaking milestone of 900 goals.

This record adds to a career already rich with extraordinary achievements. Throughout the years, Ronaldo has claimed five Ballon d'Or awards and lifted the Champions League trophy five times while wearing the colours of Manchester United and Real Madrid. His brilliance has also shone on the international stage, where he played a crucial role in guiding Portugal to their historic Euro 2016 victory, overcoming host nation France in a memorable final.

However, while many believe Ronaldo’s best years were spent in the Spanish capital, where he teamed up with the likes of Karim Benzema and Angel Di Maria to drive Florentino Perez’s second Galactico project to soaring new heights, not everyone has been entirely impressed by his achievements. In a surprising comment, fellow Real Madrid alumnus Antonio Cassano claimed that Ronaldo "doesn't know how to play football," offering an unexpected critique of the forward’s astonishing career.

Antonio Cassano Launches Bizzare Anti-Ronaldo Rant

He claims that scoring is the only thing he knows how to do

Cassano played for two years at the Santiago Bernabéu from 2006 to 2008, managing to score only four times for Los Blancos, while Ronaldo netted an impressive 450 goals for the club. Since retiring from football, the Italian has frequently appeared as a pundit, sharing controversial opinions that have sparked much debate. In most recent developments, Cassano has put arguably the club's greatest players on blast. Appearing on the Viva El Futbol Podcast, he said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't know how to play football. He could score 3,000 goals, I don't give a f***."

"[Gonzalo] Higuain, [Sergio] Aguero, [Karim] Benzema, [Robert] Lewandowski, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic and [Luis] Suarez knew how to link-up with the team. They knew how to do a lot of things, unlike Ronaldo whose only objective has always been to score."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has provided 276 assists throughout his career, which ranks him as the sixth highest assist-maker of all time, just two behind Angel Di Maria in fifth.

Cassano Has Criticised Ronaldo Before

He called on the Portuguese icon to retire in 2022

This isn’t the first time Cassano has criticised Ronaldo. Back in 2022, the former Los Blancos striker boldly suggested that it was time for Ronaldo to retire while he was still with Manchester United. At the time, the then-37-year-old was playing out his ill-fated second spell at Old Trafford, as a fractured relationship with Erik Ten Hag was spiralling out of control.

In yet another strange outburst, Cassano said: "A guy like Cristiano has to think about himself and if you can't do it anymore then you have to call it a day. It's a rule in all sports. Retire, that's enough!"

"He has won everything, he has been a phenomenon, he has earned a lot of money and now he is not a starter at Manchester United."

Cassano followed his own advice in 2017, retiring after an 18-year career that included stints in both Spain and Italy. Now 42, he began his journey at the Italian club Bari before establishing himself during a five-year tenure at Roma in Serie A. His performances at 'I Giallorossi' led to a career-defining transfer to Real Madrid, but he only managed to score four goals in 29 appearances over two years in the Spanish capital before being permanently refunded back to his homeland.

In contrast, Ronaldo found the net at an incredible rate, scoring over a goal per game in his time at Madrid, with a total of 450 goals in 438 matches. Cassano and Ronaldo never played together at Los Blancos; the former Italy international left on loan to Sampdoria in 2007, making a permanent move the following year, while the now Al-Nassr striker joined the Spanish giants in 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Post-Madrid Merit

The 39-year-old continues to age like a fine wine

Despite being just three years younger than one of his most outspoken - and long-retired - critics, Ronaldo continues to grace the pitch, ageing like a fine wine. His transfer to Al-Nassr sparked a "revolution" in Asian football, leading to an influx of players from various leagues, particularly Europe, joining Saudi Pro League clubs for the 2023–24 season.

In this quieter realm of Saudi Arabian football, he has once again claimed the golden boot last term, becoming the first player to finish as the top scorer in four different leagues: English, Spanish, Italian, and Saudi. Notably, he also holds the record for the most goals scored by any player since turning 30. Ronaldo has proven himself to be more than just a remarkable talent; he is a pioneer in his new environment and remains renowned as one of the most marketable and famous athletes in the world.