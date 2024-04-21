The Cleveland Cavaliers have just taken down the Orlando Magic in game one of their first round series. The Cavaliers, able to curb any Magic momentum, coasted to a relatively easy win. How’d they do it? Here’s a look at the game and how Cleveland can build on their momentum going forward.

Cavaliers “Avoided the Sh**”

JB Bickerstaff speaks candidly on Cleveland’s game one success

When asked in the post-game press conference about his team’s composure, Cleveland head coach JB Bickerstaff was honest about his outlook.

“I think we did what we needed to do. I thought we stood our ground, first and foremost, but we didn’t allow ourselves to get caught up in the shit. We continued to play good basketball…that was the intent to disrupt the game and our guys didn’t take the bait.”

To this point, Orlando did include Jonathan Isaac in the starting lineup. A player who, although recently getting more playing time, has seen fewer minutes than his teammates, seeing as he’s primarily been a plug-and-defend kind of player.

Isaac is a player known for being able to effectively shut down opposing players when they’re gearing up, so including him in the lineup is a clear indication of Orlando’s intent defensively.

Orlando Magic - Top Performers Player PTS REB AST FG% Banchero 24 7 5 52.9 Wagner 18 7 3 46.7 Suggs 13 4 4 25.0

Paolo Banchero, the Magic’s top performer both against the Cavaliers and in general, appeared to have a solid night. However, there are some key stats that indicate he might be in for a long series.

For starters, he committed nine turnovers. Orlando otherwise had a relatively solid performance regarding turnovers, totaling 12. Excluding Banchero, the team committed three turnovers as a whole.

He also struggled with his shooting, despite his 52.9 field goal percentage. He shot a measly 28.6 percent from behind the arc, and 50.0 percent from the charity stripe on eight attempts.

Playing a team-high 41 minutes, Banchero’s production was essentially rendered null by how many points he missed out on, and how many times he gave the ball to the Cavaliers.

Keeping Banchero from playing efficiently has a major impact on the game, and the Cavaliers proved that by exploring his inexperience.

Cavaliers' Starting Five Looked Strong

With many players performing well, Cleveland put their versatility on display.

The Cavaliers, with a couple monster performances and a lot of solid performances, played strongly. Max Strus, almost posting a double-double, was the only starting Cavalier to score in the single digits, and shot lower than 50 percent from the field.

Cleveland Cavaliers - Starting Lineup Player PTS REB AST FG% Garland 14 3 8 54.5 Mitchell 30 2 3 52.4 Strus 7 9 1 37.5 Mobley 16 11 2 50.0 Allen 16 18 2 60.0

Donovan Mitchell is seemingly back to full strength, although his assists aren’t quite where he’s shown they can be. Granted, the Magic provide a matchup that garners more isolation, but his assists should increase as the series unravels.

Darius Garland, too, is playing more like his pre-injury self. Despite not going on a scoring outburst, he still shot efficiently and dished out eight assists.

Evan Mobley played well with a double-double, and also had three blocks. His two made threes could prove troubling for the Magic, as the defensive ground they have to cover is growing wider and wider with Mobley’s shot progression.

Jarrett Allen continues to anchor this team with another monster double-double added to his pantheon from the season. He also committed zero turnovers, making his performance extremely efficient when also taking his field goal percentage into consideration.

While Allen’s zero turnovers are impressive, that does bring to attention the larger issue for this Cavaliers team.

How the Cavaliers Can Continue to Win

Cleveland can succeed if they limit their turnovers and continue to play well all around

This game was expected to be a slug fest, and turnovers are a part of that. However, the 17 turnovers by the Cavaliers is a tough pill to swallow. Especially when the bulk of them are coming from the same place.

Cavaliers Turnovers vs Magic Player TOV Garland 5 Strus 5 Mitchell 4 Rest of team 3

Although each of these players played well, and the game resulted in a victory, these kinds of mistakes don’t lead to sustainable success. Even if each of these players committed only two turnovers, the team total would have been nine instead of 17.

The Cavaliers will need to play a more polished brand of basketball if they want to continue to win, as Orlando will absolutely seize on Cleveland’s sloppiness as the series progresses.

If they’re able to limit their turnovers (especially from their starting lineup), and the starting lineup continues to play with the versatility they put on display in this outing, the Cavaliers should be able to not only win this series against the Magic, but carry the momentum they’ve built into the following round two matchup.