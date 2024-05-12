Highlights The Cavaliers' poor shooting plagued them, especially from deep, in a Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Turnovers weren't an issue, but early opportunities were missed, and these topics among others were addressed by Donovan Mitchell after the loss.

Boston's successful shooting has been a key factor in their victories, and the series now moves ot Game 4 in Cleveland with Boston holding a 2-1 lead.

As the Cleveland Cavaliers dropped game three to the Boston Celtics 106-93, Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell spoke post-game on what went wrong:

“A lot of things we did wrong. You give them credit, you know, they played the way they have been. There were a bunch of things that we could have done better. We got up 36 threes, we could obviously shoot a little better but defensively we held them to 106 but it felt crazy in the moments because of those spurts…those little runs can change the entirety of the game.” - Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland did indeed struggle from deep, and Boston was able to have the game in hand by the start of the second half. Here’s a look at how the Cavaliers lost this game, and how Boston’s shooting is the key to their success.

Cleveland’s Shooting Struggles

Cleveland played surprisingly well in certain aspects, but their shooting proved to be their downfall.

On a positive note for Cleveland, the Cavaliers did have a sound game in terms of turnovers, considering they averaged 14 a game against the Orlando Magic in round one. They finished the game committing only eight, with six of them occurring in a tumultuous first quarter in which the teams were exchanging possession of the ball and missed shots on seemingly every possession.

Although the start of the game was the most hectic, it was also Cleveland’s best chance at seizing control of the game, as they failed to take the lead in the entirety of the second half. The game consisted of 11 lead changes and three ties, all of which were in the first half, while most of which were in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers struggled from deep, as mentioned by Mitchell, making only 12 of 36 attempted threes. Mitchell, actually, didn’t have a bad performance. His 33 points (along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals with zero turnovers) came with a 54.5 field goal percentage, and a 58.3 three point percentage.

The rest of the team, however, didn’t fare as well. Excluding Mitchell, the Cavaliers posted a team three point percentage of 20.8 percent.

Cavaliers' Three-Point Shooting Player 3PM 3PA Garland 1 6 Okoro 0 4 Strus 2 6 Mobley 0 1 LeVert 1 3 Wade 1 4 Total 5 24

The Cavaliers' shooting performance in this game is indicative of a larger theme in the series, as when they shoot poorly, they lose games against the Celtics. Not only shooting poorly from behind the arc, their overall field goal percentages are each sub-50 in their losses.

Cleveland Shooting Against Boston Game FG% 3P% 3PM Result 1 41.1 26.2 11 Loss 2 54.7 46.4 13 Win 3 42.9 33.3 12 Loss

While shooting was a struggle for Cleveland all night, it ended up being a key difference between winning and losing. The Celtics shooting was an issue for the Cavaliers, and it seemed to be the key to their success in this series.

Shooting Accurately Equates to Wins for Boston

When the Celtics shoot well from deep, they have yet to lose to the Cavaliers.

Despite their poor shooting performance in game two, the Celtics came out firing in game three. Although they didn’t make quite as many threes as in game one, or shoot quite as accurately, it was still enough to pile on enough points to cause damage.

Boston Shooting Against Cleveland Game FG% 3P% 3PM Result 1 48.9 39.1 18 Win 2 41.3 22.9 8 Loss 3 51.3 38.2 13 Win

In their one loss this series, they shot a minuscule 22.9 percent from deep. One major difference between their poor shooting performance and Cleveland’s, however, is in the attempts.

While the Cavaliers made roughly the same number of shots from deep regardless of how accurate they were (meaning more attempts), the Celtics' low accuracy was also accompanied by a game with fewer than 10 threes made. This could have made a major difference early in game three, as threes heavily swung the game in Boston’s favor through a few key sequences.

If the Cavaliers are able to put pressure on the Celtics’ ranged shooting, as well as come out on top in the more hectic sequences, it could prove to be the key to taking down the kings of the East.