Highlights The Boston Celtics lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 2-1 following the Celtics' win on Saturday night.

Donovan Mitchell was consistent from the outside, but the rest of his team struggled in the loss.

Cavaliers' head coach JB Bickerstaff addressed the team's shooting woes post-game.

After tying their series 1-1 in dominant fashion with 118-94 a win in the TD Garden, the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Boston Celtics for a pivotal Game 3. Stealing home-court advantage meant a lot for the Cavaliers, as they had the chance to take the series lead against the best team in the NBA in their home building.

A star-duel would soon ensue between Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, and the two-way, All-NBA superstar Jayson Tatum from the Celtics. Mitchell would catch fire from the outset as he showed once again why he is the Cavaliers' main scoring option, and Tatum slithered to the basket for creative finishes while drawing contact and shooting plenty of free throws.

After a tight contest through the first half, it was evident that it was Mitchell-versus-all in Game 3 as the Celtics led Cleveland 57-48 at halftime. His 23 first-half points with six three-pointers were keeping Cleveland alive, but there wasn't much help to be found in terms of perimeter shooting.

Outside of Mitchell, the rest of the Cavaliers made two threes on 15 attempts in the opening half. Unfortunately for Mitchell, this trend would only continue.

The Celtics would blow the door open with a 14-0 run coming out of the halftime break, as their nine-point lead swelled to 23 in just under three minutes of game time. Boston's Derrick White would knock down two threes during this run, and their defensively savvy point guard Jrue Holiday would connect on another, providing Tatum with outside shooting help that Mitchell so desperately needed.

Tatum would finish the night pouring in 33 points, grabbing 13 boards and dishing out six assists as the Celtics wouldn't allow the Cavaliers to complete a massive comeback. Mitchell finished with 33 points of his own on 54.5 percent from the field while connecting on seven three-pointers.

For the entirety of the contest, the Cavaliers shot 20.8 percent from distance outside of Mitchell's hot shooting night. The puzzling part of this situation is that the Cavaliers sport some great three-point shooters on their roster, but they did not step up when Mitchell didn't have the ball in his hands.

Max Strus, the former Miami Heat guard/forward, signed with Cleveland in 2023 to help out with their shooting deficiencies. Sharp-shooting guard Sam Merrill was one of the stories of Cleveland's season prior to the playoffs, as he shot a blistering 40.4 percent on 5.8 attempts from distance during the regular season, announcing his presence as one of the league's premier shooting threats.

Forward Isaac Okoro, who shot 39.1 percent from the three-point line in the regular season, went 0-4 on his attempts in Game 3, and Mitchell's back-court mate and former All-Star point guard Darius Garland went 1-6 from beyond. As needed, the three-point shooting slump in Game 3 was addressed post-game by Cleveland's vocal leader.

Notable Cavaliers' Three-Point Shooting Struggles - Game 3 vs. BOS Player 3PM 3PA 3PT% D. Garland 1 6 16.7% M. Strus 2 6 33.3% I. Okoro 0 4 0% D. Wade 1 4 25% C. LeVert 1 3 33.3%

Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Addresses Poor Three-Point Shooting in Game 3

Bickerstaff spoke about how his team needs to stay the course and shoot if they're open.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After taking over the Cavaliers head coaching gig at the tail end of the 2019-20 season, J.B. Bickerstaff has introduced Cleveland to levels of success that hadn't been seen since LeBron James' second go-around as a Cavalier, which concluded in 2018.

In fact, Game 3 of this series against Boston marked the Cavaliers' most important home game since Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals, where the team was ultimately swept by the Golden State Warriors. Cleveland seeks to reach similar heights again, but their coach made it apparent that the team needs to trust their abilities in order to reach the mountain-top again for the first time since 2016.

In a post-game interview, Bickerstaff talked to the media about how his players must continue to believe in their shooting and remain willing to let three-pointers fly.

If you're open you got to shoot it. This is the NBA. These guys get paid to make shots, so if they're open they're going to shoot it. We trust them and believe in them. There were a couple we all would like to have back, we rushed a couple of them. - J.B. Bickerstaff

For a team that was exactly middle of the pack in three-point shooting percentage in the regular season, the Cavaliers seem to throw out lineups that contain at least two-to-three above-average shooting talents for every possession.

As mentioned previously, Garland, Okoro, Merrill and Strus are all positive shooters for Cleveland, but they just didn't have it in Game 3. This comes with teams that choose to live or die by the three. Ironically, the Celtics chose to follow this philosophy, leading to why the Cavaliers even have a shot in this series.

In the Cavaliers' blowout win over Boston in Game 2, the Celtics shot 35 three-pointers, while only connecting on 8. Their 22.9 percent shooting allowed the Cavaliers to storm ahead, as they shot a fantastic 46.4 percent from deep. As the series continues, one could imagine that the Cavaliers, outside of their superstar Mitchell, will not shoot 20.8 percent from deep again in the series, but that remains to be seen.

For Cleveland, remaining ready to shoot without hesitation is the best way to move forward, especially in the modern NBA. As the Celtics know all-too-well as the league's second-best three-point shooting team by percentage in the regular season, living and dying by the three may just be the recipe to making an NBA Finals run in 2024.

The Celtics will take on the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Sem-Finals on Monday, May 13 at 7 PM ET from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. National broadcast coverage is provided by TNT/truTV.