Highlights Jarrett Allen's injury creates concern for Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs.

Cleveland relies on Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in Allen's absence.

The team's rebounding differential with Boston highlights the need for Allen's return.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently without one of their key players in center Jarrett Allen, sidelined due to a rib injury.

He suffered the injury in Game 4 during their first-round series against the Orlando Magic and hasn't returned since. With Cleveland absorbing a 25-point blowout loss in Game 1 at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the East Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs, his presence may be needed more than ever.

However, Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff's update on Allen leaves plenty of concern for the team this postseason.

Allen's return from injury remains unclear

The Cavaliers proved to be no match for the Celtics, going down 120-95 to begin their journey in the second round.

Star guard Donovan Mitchell did as much as he could offensively with 33 points on 12-of-25 shooting from the field and 4-of-11 from beyond the arc, but was unable to get the rest of the team going as they struggled to limit Boston's scoring.

Following the game, JB Bickerstaff provided an update on Jarrett Allen's recovery from injury and whether he'd be available for the series. According to Celtics reporter Bobby Manning, the Cavaliers coach said Allen's still progressing as he tries to improve his mobility.

"Every day, he tries to do more and more and test the mobility. That's where we'll get the signs ... of when he'll be able to play ... we're not gonna put him out there if he can't protect himself and that's where he's been at to this point."

Allen played in the first four games against Orlando in the opening round, averaging 17 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and a block. He also was very efficient against the Magic defense, making his shots inside the paint at a 67.6 percent clip.

His presence was sorely missed for the remainder of that series. With Cleveland losing some of their size, this forced them to rely on their backcourt of Mitchell and Darius Garland to handle more rebounding and defensive responsibilities on top of the scoring duties they have.

It worked out to close out Orlando in Game 7, but the rebounding differential was massive against Boston, getting boxed out by a 55-38 margin.

Allen has been more involved in the offense since he entered the league in 2017, averaging a career-high 16.5 points on top of 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game this season. When he returns, Cleveland may have a better chance of challenging Boston's offense. For now, they will have to match the Celtics' energy to keep the games relatively close.

What's Next For Cleveland

1-0 down to NBA-best Celtics

It was important for Cleveland to return to the second round, something they haven't done since LeBron James left in 2018 and they failed to do last year when they fell in five games to New York.

Mitchell, having willed the team past Orlando after a stressful seven-game series in the way he did it, is worthy of praise. Now, he needs his teammates to step up more than ever when it comes to scoring the ball so they can keep up with Boston's firepower offense.

They'll look to avoid going down 2-0 by returning the favor against Boston in Game 2, taking place on May 9 at 7:00PM.