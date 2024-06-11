Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching vacancy may be more attractive than the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

The Cavs have a better roster than the Lakers, play in the weaker Eastern Conference, and may offer more stability.

The Lakers and Cavs may both be narrowing down a similar pool of coaching candidates.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers are both searching for new head coaches, but the Cavs may have a leg up on the Lakers when it comes to attracting candidates.

The Lakers on Monday were publicly spurned by Dan Hurley, who chose to stay at the University of Connecticut rather than taking the Lakers' reported offer of six years, $70 million.

It was a poor look for the Lakers, who were reportedly all-in on hiring Hurley, the reigning, two-time national champion head coach. Now, they will have to turn their sights elsewhere.

And as they do, they may have a tough time nailing their preferred candidates — according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, coaching candidates view the Cavaliers job as more attractive.

"Number 1, and the most important reason is that the Cavs roster is better. The Cavs have a better team than the Lakers do. I don't know if the Cavs have a better team than the Lakers on October 1; we can debate that. The Cavs have a better team. Second, the Cavs play in the Eastern Conference. The Eastern Conference right now, the ability to compete and win at the highest level is, it's an easier path. And frankly, the Cavs organization might out-pay the Lakers on a head coach."

Windhorst's points are hard to argue with. The Cavs may not have headline stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but they do have a solid core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. It remains to be seen whether Mitchell signs an extension in Cleveland, and whether Garland asks for a trade (as is rumored), but for 2024-25, the Cavs do have those players under contract.

The Cavaliers job also figures to offer more stability. The recently fired J.B. Bickerstaff last four and a half seasons in Cleveland. The Lakers haven't had a coach last more than three seasons since Phil Jackson, and that's with Frank Vogel winning a championship in 2020 and Darvin Ham reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2023.

While it's unclear just how much the Cavs will pay their next head coach, some in the NBA world thought the Lakers' offer to Hurley was an underpayment. As Windhorst noted in a column, the Lakers' $11-million-per-year offer to Hurley would not have ranked in the top five in an era of exploding coaching salaries.

Who Will the Lakers and Cavs Turn to Next?

Perhaps the two biggest and most qualified candidates remaining on the market are New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego and Golden Starte Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson.

According to Windhorst, Borrego and Atkinson are set to interview with the Cavaliers and are considered the two frontrunners for that job. As Windhorst noted, Borrego interviewed with the Lakers and did not receive an offer (though that could change now with Hurley out of the running).

It's unclear if JJ Redick remains a candidate for the Lakers job. Redick was once reported to be the frontrunner for the Lakers job, but that was reported days before the Lakers' pursuit of Hurley was revealed. Redick has shut down any speculation on coaching while he calls the NBA Finals for ESPN.