Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers aim to secure Donovan Mitchell long-term with an extension under new coach Kenny Atkinson.

Coach Atkinson's hire signals commitment to competition and benefits players who thrived under him.

Despite early playoff exits, Mitchell's impressive stats make him vital for the Cavaliers' championship aspirations.

The Donovan Mitchell era has not gone the way the Cleveland Cavaliers had hoped for so far. His play has been everything they had expected, but it has not gotten them past the second round of the playoffs. Now, they have a chance to turn that around if they play their cards correctly.

Mitchell is currently set to enter his final year with the Cavaliers before he becomes a free agent. The Cavaliers could trade him, but they have made it clear that their intentions are to keep him as their centerpiece long-term.

After a second-round exit in this year’s playoffs, in a series in which Mitchell was hurt for the second half, the Cavaliers have already made strides to turn it around. They feel these new strides will prove to Mitchell that they are serious about competing and winning with him, and will entice him to stay.

New Head Coach

The Cavaliers brought in Kenny Atkinson to be their next coach

One of the moves that the Cavaliers have pulled off to show initiative toward competition is the hiring of Kenny Atkinson to be their next head coach. Atkinson was the assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, with which he won a championship in 2022.

But Atkinson is perhaps more known for his time with the Brooklyn Nets, in which he was their head coach from 2016 to 2020. During that tenure, he led a rebuilding Nets team towards competition, which peaked in 2021 after his departure.

But his time with the Nets is notable as two players who blossomed under his coaching tenure with them were Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert, who are now current Cavaliers. The hire indicates that his chemistry with those two players will greatly benefit the direction of the current Cavaliers team.

Mitchell Extension Incoming?

The Cavaliers are reportedly working to lock up their superstar long-term

The hiring of Kenny Atkinson is yet to be official, with a contract yet to be worked out, but the decision appears to be done. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the next step will be to work out an extension with Mitchell.

“The Cavaliers working to secure two fronts: Cleveland is confident about reaching a contract extension soon with Donovan Mitchell and is in final stages of deciding its new coach, according to sources.” —Shams Charania

The 27-year-old Mitchell has been exactly what the Cavaliers expected when they traded for him two offseasons ago. During his tenure in Cleveland, Mitchell has averaged 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from 3-point range.

Only time will tell whether or not Donovan Mitchell remains a Cavalier. But if the team gets their way, he will be locked down long-term as they attempt to bring championship glory back to Cleveland.