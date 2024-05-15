Highlights Darius Garland's performance in Game 4 showcased his ability to step up when needed most.

Garland excels with the ball in his hands, his usage rate directly impacting his impact on the game.

The potential for a shakeup in the Cavaliers' core may loom, with Garland's future alongside Mitchell uncertain.

Darius Garland has had a very interesting couple of seasons after the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell in 2022. He went from future star point guard of the Cavaliers to his future with the team potentially being in question.

His fit alongside Mitchell has been questionable, as he has lacked consistency when the two share the floor, while Mitchell has been reliable and relatively consistent during those games. Although their fit together isn't the greatest, their chemistry has increased, and they are both big reasons the Cavaliers were able to reach the second round of the playoffs this season.

Mitchell was ruled out of Game 4 against the Boston Celtics, while Jarrett Allen has missed the entire series so far. Without two starters, Garland stepped up to the plate knowing he had to be better for the Cavaliers to have a shot.

Stepping Up to the Plate

Garland played with aggressiveness and tenacity

After starting the game poorly in the first quarter, Garland locked in and turned it around. The Celtics got off to a 37-30 lead after the first quarter. Garland had no points on 0-for-3 from the field, two fouls and was a minus-five through the first quarter.

Despite his sloppy first quarter, the second quarter was a completely different story. He had 11 points in the second and was a plus-eight in his eight minutes, making it a manageable halftime deficit for the Cavaliers.

In the second half, he dropped 19 points on 8-for-16 shooting, doing his best to keep the Cavaliers in the game and evening the series.

Ultimately, it wasn't enough, but his effort after the first quarter showed he has what it takes to show up in big games when his team needs him.

Garland showed that he could make tough shots against a swarming Celtics' defense, as many of Garland's made shots were contested. He was clearly the Cavaliers' number one option, so the defense was primarily focused on shutting him down.

Despite drawing so much attention, he finished the game with only two turnovers and was a plus-one in a seven-point loss. He kept the Cavaliers afloat and gave them an opportunity to win the game. If he had got off to a better start, the result could have been different.

When asked in the post-game press conference what the Cavaliers need to carry forward into Game 5, Garland said this via Cleveland Cavaliers on Youtube:

"The same aggressiveness. The same attitude. Try and get as many threes up as we can, especially if they are falling. And then just keep being aggressive going to the rim... the open kick-out is there, so that's how we getting so many quality looks on that three-point line."

Garland finished game four with 30 points, seven assists and two steals in one of his best playoff performances. He knows that if they want to win game five, they will need to come out with the same mentality and aggressiveness that he displayed in game four.

Elite Decision Maker

Garland excels with the ball in his hands

What might be the biggest wrench thrown at Garland's career progression was that he turned into more of a combo guard when the Cavaliers traded for Mitchell. Up to that point in his career, he had been a ball-dominant guard who was used to making the decisions on offense.

It's the skills Garland showed in game four, where he was the one making the decisions and setting the pace. When he is off-ball and utilized less, he is much less impactful in the Cavaliers' offense.

Darius Garland's Stats in Playoff Games Based on USG% - 2024 Playoffs Category 22% or higher less than 22% PPG 17.6 13.5 APG 5.7 5.0 FG% 48.9% 46% Cavs' record 4-3 1-3

Overall, Garland's usage rate has been extremely low during these playoffs. His overall USG% of 22.3 percent would be the lowest mark of his regular seasons since his rookie season.

Although his playoff stats aren't insanely different based on his usage rate, it's enough of a dip to where it is noticeable. When he is more involved in their offense, they get more opportunities, and he is more efficient.

When the ball is in Garland's hands, good things happen for the Cavaliers. He had a USG% of 34.3 percent in game four against the Celtics, and it was easily his best game of the playoffs this year.

If the Cavaliers are to complete a comeback, they will need to rely on Garland to facilitate more of their offense regardless if Mitchell comes back and plays or not.

Potential Shakeup in the Cards

Garland's situation could be much different next season

The Cavaliers are down 3-1 to the Celtics, so their chances of moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals are very slim, with them needing to win two games in Boston, where the Celtics have been dominant.

If they lose Game 5, it might be the last game the Cavaliers' core plays wearing the same uniform. Throughout the season, there have been rumors surrounding Mitchell's future in Cleveland. They have ranged from the Cavaliers' owner believing he will sign an extension to the most recent rumors of the Miami Heat being interested in Mitchell's availability.

Mitchell and Garland's chemistry has clearly improved in their time together, but their pairing, especially defensively, has proved to be questionable at times. The Cavaliers will likely have to choose a route this offseason, whether it be to put hope in Mitchell re-signing and trading Garland or trading Mitchell if he asks out.

Game four against the Celtics showed that Garland is still capable of being the number one option for a team with great balance between scoring and playmaking.

Darius Garland With and Without Donovan Mitchell - 2023-24 Regular Season Category with Mitchell without Mitchell PPG 16.9 20.0 RPG 2.4 3.1 APG 6.3 6.9

The combination of Garland and Mitchell has been an up and down experience, but both players play better when the other one is out. Some of that is due to the next man up mentality, but some of it is because their fit together isn't the greatest.

Both players could benefit from playing as the ball-dominant player, and the Cavaliers could improve their roster by trading either one of them. Game 5 against the Celtics is Wednesday and the Cavaliers will need a big performance from Garland to stay alive in the playoffs, especially if Mitchell doesn't play.