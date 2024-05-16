Highlights Donovan Mitchell's future with the Cavaliers is uncertain, leaving the team to consider moving him or Darius Garland.

Garland, an important part of the Cavaliers' current core, may request a trade from Cleveland this offseason, according to a recent report.

The Cavaliers could shop Mitchell if he refuses to sign an extension, as his future with the team is in doubt.

Few events rock the core of an NBA team more than playoff elimination. The Cleveland Cavaliers experienced that on Wednesday night at the hands of the Boston Celtics, and with the loss, uncertainty is fueling.

The Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell two years ago in the hopes that he would be the offensive beacon to lead them to the promised land. While he has lived up to expectations stats wise, the Cavaliers have not advanced past the second round during his tenure with the team.

His future remains uncertain as he has the option to sign a max extension with the team, but has not given any indications of doing so.

And then there’s Darius Garland. He makes up a large piece of the puzzle that is the Cavaliers’ current core, which features Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Caris LeVert, and Jarrett Allen.

That core failed to advance past the second round, and now, according to executives, rumors are brewing that Garland may request a trade from Cleveland this offseason, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

“Furthermore, rival executives believe the Cavs will have to seriously evaluate the fit of Mitchell and Garland and ultimately may have to choose one or the other. Should Mitchell decide to stay long term, sources briefed on the matter say Garland’s representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, would have a conversation with Cavs officials on potentially finding a new home for the one-time All-Star.” –Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, and Jason Lloyd

Garland Likely Gone If Mitchell Stays

Garland will most likely depart the Cavaliers if Mitchell opts to remain

According to insiders, the Cavaliers will have to weigh their options regarding Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. If they have to choose one or the other, signs point to Mitchell staying, at which point Garland and his agent, Rich Paul, would have conversations with the team about trading him to another team.

In this past season, Garland averaged 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game with the Cavaliers, while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from the three point range. Those are decent numbers, but for a player who is set to earn $36.7 million next season, it may not be worth it.

Meanwhile, Mitchell has been the clear star of the Cavaliers. He averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists this season, while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from the three point range. He missed the last few games of the series against the Celtics due to a calf injury, severely hurting their chances in the series.

Shopping Mitchell

Cavaliers could trade Mitchell if he refuses to sign an extension

Mitchell has the option to sign a four-year, $200 million max extension with the Cavaliers this offseason. He has a $37 million player option for the 2025-26 season, but could become an unrestricted free agent in the 2025 offseason if he rejects that.

“The Cavaliers are still competing, but many in NBA circles believe that, barring a title, Mitchell will force his way out of Cleveland this offseason. Of all the NBA guards, Mitchell may be the closest to Heat legend and Hall-of-Famer Dwyane Wade. He will be 28 before next season (seven years younger than Jimmy Butler). He has a strong relationship with Bam Adebayo and is said (by multiple NBA insiders) to have Miami high on his list of destinations.” –Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report

The 27-year-old has never hit the free agent market, so it is not out of the question that he would refuse to sign an extension and force his way off of the Cavaliers in an attempt to play the field.

If that is the case, the Cavaliers could potentially trade Mitchell this offseason and see what they can get for him (which would be a lot). Their current core of Mitchell, Mobley, Garland, Allen, and LeVert have barely all played together simultaneously due to various injuries, and it is looking evermore likely that they never will again.