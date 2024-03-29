Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers have experienced a downturn amid Donovan Mitchell being sidelined, a possible preview of what's to come if the club can't sign him to a long-term deal.

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is seemingly confident about the franchise's ability to keep Mitchell in Cleveland for many more years.

Mitchell can opt out of his current contract after the 2024-25 season and become a free agent if he chooses to.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been in something of a rut recently, losing seven of their last 10 games and posting the eighth-worst net rating in the NBA at minus-5.3 over that span. In doing so, they have put themselves in real danger of falling out of the top four of the Eastern Conference.

It's a troubling development given the current proximity to postseason play, not to mention the Cavs' disappointing first-round ouster at the hands of the New York Knicks last spring.

It's also one that's forcing fans and pundits alike to face more long-term questions about the franchise, like whether the team can retain star Donovan Mitchell beyond his current deal.

We're getting a glimpse of what a Mitchell-less future might look like for the Cavs right now; the 27-year-old has appeared in just five games since the All-Star break, last playing on March 16. And that stretch has directly coincided with his team's push toward the top of the playoff bracket suddenly stalling out.

For his part, Dan Gilbert doesn't seem to be having the same existential crisis that many among the Cleveland faithful are likely having right now. On the contrary, the Cavs owner appears to be confident in his club's ability to keep Mitchell for the long haul.

Cavs Owner Addresses Donovan Mitchell's Future in New Interview

Gilbert says the two sides have been discussing a potential contract extension

In a Thursday interview with the Associated Press, Gilbert summarized the situation between Mitchell and his team as follows:

“We’ve been talking to [Mitchell], sure, for the last couple of years about extending this contract. ... We think he will extend. I think if you listen to him talk, he loves the city. He loves the situation in Cleveland because our players are very young and we’re just kind of putting the core together that he’s clearly the biggest part of.” — Dan Gilbert

Mitchell is in year three of the five-year, $163 million extension he signed as a member of the Utah Jazz back in November 2020. That contract runs through a player option year in 2025-26. He'll be eligible to sign a new, four-year extension worth as much as approximately $200 million with Cleveland this summer.

Although the injury bug has bitten him in 2023-24, he has played some of the best basketball of his career when healthy. Over 49 appearances this year, the five-time All-Star is averaging 27.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds (the latter two of which are career highs) in 35.3 minutes per contest.

Donovan Mitchell Comparison Stat 2023-24 Career PPG 27.4 24.9 APG 6.1 4.6 RPG 5.3 4.3 eFG% 55.2 52.6 Box +/- 6.3 3.5

While fielding questions about his future during training camp, Mitchell made reference to his ability to extend with the Cavs this summer. This alone should provide at least some reason for optimism that the 27-year-old is open to remaining in Cleveland for the foreseeable future and beyond his current deal.