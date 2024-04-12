Highlights Cavaliers may have to trade Donovan Mitchell due to contract uncertainty and growing belief he wants out, according to insider Marc Stein.

Mitchell's frustrations with team play and past playoff results could be noteworthy as trade rumors swirl.

Mitchell's upcoming player option in 2025 could push Cavaliers to make a move sooner rather than later.

There has been a lot of talk about the uncertainty of Donovan Mitchell's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Mitchell yet to secure a contract extension with the Cavs, rival teams are monitoring his situation with the franchise.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, there is "growing belief" around the league that the Cavaliers will eventually be forced to trade their All-Star if both sides fail to agree on a new deal that keeps Mitchell in Cleveland past the 2024-25 season.

“Mitchell will be entering the final guaranteed year of his current contract next season if there’s no extension, leading to a growing belief among rival teams that the Cavaliers will be forced to trade Mitchell in coming months if they cannot come to terms with him an extension.” - Marc Stein

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, the belief that Mitchell may eventually want out has been the growing sentiment around the league. The guard has been in trade rumors all year long and the buzz is only going to get louder the longer Mitchell goes without signing a new contract with Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell's Contract Situation

The Cavaliers have a difficult decision to make

Mitchell still has two years remaining on his current deal, a five-year $163 million contract he signed as a member of the Utah Jazz back in 2020. However, he has a player option in the 2025-26 season, which means he could potentially opt out and leave Cleveland after the 2024-25 campaign.

Donovan Mitchell Contract Year Amount 2023-24 $32,600,060 2024-25 $34,848,340 2025-26 (Player Option) $37,096,620

With that, the Cavaliers find themselves in a complicated situation. Though Mitchell hasn't given any indication that he wants out, there has been a lot of chatter that he really isn't happy in Cleveland.

Mitchell hasn't really spoken much about his contract situation. However, he has expressed frustration with the way his team has been playing to end the regular season. Mitchell recently sounded off with an NSFW-filled statement about the Cavaliers' struggles as of late and if this persists, there could be a high chance that the 27-year-old looks for a better situation.

It would really help if Mitchell gave any clarity on what he wants, whether it be a trade or a new deal. The Cavaliers certainly would not want to go into the 2025 offseason without a commitment from the All-Star, as they run the risk of losing him in free agency should he opt out in the final year of his contract.

As such, it might be better from the Cavaliers' end if they are able to get something in return next season, instead of watching him walk away for nothing in the summer of 2025.

Will Donovan Mitchell Demand A Trade?

The playoffs will be crucial for the Cavaliers.

At one point this season, the Cavaliers were one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They were at 35-16 in early February, but have since gone just 13-17. With a 47-33 record this season, Cleveland still finds itself in the top-four in the Eastern Conference.

However, if the Cavaliers flame out once again in the playoffs, Mitchell's frustrations could boil over, especially with the way last year's postseason ended as well. Despite being the higher seed and winning 51 games, the Cavs lost in the first round of the 2023 playoffs to the New York Knicks in five games.

With the way they have been trending to end the season, having gone just 8-13 since March, Cleveland's outlook for the postseason is not looking good.

Should Mitchell demand a trade, there will be no shortage of suitors for the 5-time All-Star.