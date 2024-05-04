Highlights The Orlando Magic force Game 7 in 2024 NBA Playoffs after winning Game 6, 103-96, over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Paolo Banchero's big fourth quarter helped Magic secure the win despite Mitchell's 50 points.

Mitchell credited Orlando for taking the game, but he had some qualms about Cleveland's lack of free throw attempts.

For the first time in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, we have a Game 7. The Orlando Magic forced the do-or-die game after taking care of business at home with a 103-96 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6.

Despite dropping 50 points in the loss, Donovan Mitchell's efforts were not enough to lead the Cavaliers to what could have been the series-clinching win. Though he came up short, Mitchell gave credit to the Magic for taking the series back to Cleveland for a winner-take-all.

“I want to preface this by wanting to give credit to Orlando. This is not an excuse — Credit to Orlando, they beat us.”

In a game that was largely neck and neck all throughout, the Magic made the last huge run in the fourth quarter to force another game to determine who will face the Boston Celtics in the second round. Looking at the box score, one would think the Cavaliers had this in the bag.

But the Magic managed to pull through thanks to the heroics of Paolo Banchero, who scored 10 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter. Additionally, Franz Wagner scored 26 points and Jalen Suggs had 22 points with six three-pointers to help Orlando stave off elimination.

Mitchell Had Qualms About Cleveland's Lack Of Free-Throws

Cavs shot just 10 free-throw attempts

Though he gave credit to Orlando, Mitchell used it to preface his qualms about the Cavaliers' lack of free-throws in Game 6.

"The biggest thing is... We attack, we get to the paint. 10 freethrows to me is crazy... For us, the way we drive and get to the paint... [Darius Garland] had no freethrows... I think it deserves to be looked at, but at the end of the day, we lost. It is what it is, but to have 66 points in the paint and then only have 10 freethrows, it's crazy... But, no excuses, man. Credit to Orlando. They beat us."

Cleveland attempted just 10 free-throws in the evening, while the Magic shot 26. Wagner alone had 11 attempts, while Banchero matched the Cavaliers' total. And as Mitchell noted, the Cavaliers had 66 points in the paint to the Magic's 28.

Mitchell did point out that wasn't the only reason they lost. Game 6 was still hanging in the balance after Mitchell made a step-back three-pointer to tie the game at 89-apiece with four minutes remaining. But the Magic used a quick 7-0 burst within the next two minutes, which ultimately spelled the difference for the game.

Cleveland scored below 100 for the fifth time in this series. Even with Mitchell dropping a 50-ball, the Cavaliers still failed to reach the century mark. So far, each team has won on their respective home courts. After four blowouts to open the series, Games 5 and 6 have been much closer. Game 7, which tips off at 1PM ET on Sunday, should be a barn burner.