Highlights Rumors are circulating regarding the potential trade destinations for Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell.

According to widely known NBA insider Brian Windhorst, several notable teams are eager to offer a prepared package for Mitchell.

Of the teams reported to have interest in Mitchell, several could be real suitors in what looks to be a competitive trade market for the All-Star.

It seems as though the front offices of several NBA teams didn't even wait for the Cleveland Cavaliers' elimination from the 2024 post-season to put together trade packages for their five-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

The 6-foot-1 shooting guard has put together yet another impressive individual playoff run, averaging 30.2 points over 10 games in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Ever since Mitchell arrived in Cleveland via trade from the Utah Jazz, his time as a Cavalier has been viewed as a pit stop for something bigger, and his true destination may be revealed this off-season.

Donovan Mitchell Career Playoff Stats (54 GP) Category Stat PTS 28.1 REB 5.0 AST 5.0 FG% 43.9% Career-high PTS 57

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, NBA Insider Brian Windhorst made it apparent that Mitchell's time in Cleveland may be coming to a close, as several teams have been silently preparing their offers for Mitchell throughout the post-season.

Julia Stumbaugh of Bleacher Report also reported on comments made by Windhorst that are likely credible due to his strong connections with Cleveland, as he began his career in NBA media as a Cavaliers' beat writer in 2003 after attending the now-famed St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

In his beginning statements on Get Up, Windhorst detailed Mitchell's contract situation and how it may be a tell-tale sign that he could be dealt this summer.

"Donovan Mitchell at the end of this season, which is imminent for the Cavs, has a huge option. The Cavs will offer him a massive contract extension... When you get to a situation like this, the player either extends...or doesn't extend and puts enormous pressure on the team to trade him." - Brian Windhorst

Mitchell can agree to a large extension with Cleveland since he will only have one year remaining on his contract with Cleveland after this season. He hasn't shown any commitment to signing it just yet, but he also hasn't specifically said that he wants his Cavalier tenure to end, according to Windhorst.

This puts Cleveland in an awkward situation, as they can either hold out hope that Mitchell will agree to the extension, gamble with Mitchell by keeping him for the last year of his deal and risk losing him for nothing in the summer of 2025, or they could trade him now and receive a valuable piece or draft capital for a player of his status.

"Donovan has said all the right things. He has given no indication that he wants to leave, but he has also been very careful not to commit...The NBA is paying very close attention because multiple teams would love to make a huge offer to the Cavs if Donovan does not choose to extend his contract." - Windhorst

Where Will He Land?: Donovan Mitchell's Most Likely Trade Destinations

Bidding war may soon take place for one of the game's best postseason performers.

Windhorst has claimed that several teams have already formulated their offers for Mitchell once he becomes available. Though he maintained that he didn't want to ruffle the feathers of any home-town acquaintances, he provided intel on some franchises that have become interested in having Mitchell be a part of a successful playoff roster.

He mentioned that the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have made themselves known to be gunning for Mitchell's services this off-season.

For the Lakers, taking advantage of LeBron James' final years with the team is at the top of the priority list, as it has been previously reported by several outlets that the Lakers are willing to go to any length to retain the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

To potentially entice James to give the Lakers another chance, trading for Mitchell and pairing him with the dynamic duo of James and Anthony Davis might help the superstar forward gravitate back towards the city that he's called home for the last six seasons.

On May 14, Stumbaugh also reported that Lakers' guard Austin Reaves could be made available for trade if they were to receive a 'bona fide star' in return. If there's a player that could be made available this summer that has the right to carry that label, it's certainly Mitchell.

As for a potential trade to the Brooklyn Nets, things may not look great at the moment, but the acquisition of Mitchell could turn the franchise around and bring the team back to relevance for the first time since the untimely departures of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Mitchell, most likely pairing with budding stars Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton, could provide a new lease on life for Mitchell. To drive the Mitchell-to-Brooklyn theory further, it would bring him closer to home as a Westchester County, New York native and dedicated New York Mets fan.

For similar reasons, it was believed that Mitchell could be tied to the New York Knicks as a potential trade target, but Windhorst disagreed. When asked about the possibility of a Mitchell-Knicks pairing, Windhorst preferred the prospect of landing on the team 'across the river.'

Either way, the Cavaliers have a franchise-altering decision to make regarding the contractual situation with Mitchell. If there's one thing for certain about the Mitchell trade saga, it's that any team that's able to land the offensively talented guard will be acquiring a proven playoff performer that can will a team to victory single-handedly if needed.

His explosive scoring abilities have wreaked havoc in plenty of postseason's past, and there is optimism that his reputation as a playoff riser will only continue to grow.

With Mitchell out due to a calf strain, the Cavaliers will be missing the presence of their superstar in what may be the final game of his tenure with Cleveland.