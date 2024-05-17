Highlights The Cavaliers' backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland doesn't mesh well, reflected in their poor net rating together.

The front-court pairing of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley lacks spacing, hindering the offense and rebounding.

Cavaliers' roster issues stem from overlapping skillsets.

Following Wednesday night's 98-113 loss to the Boston Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers are officially eliminated from championship contention.

The Cavaliers' season was filled with high-highs and low-lows, and the team ultimately proved to be too flawed to compete. Although injuries played a large role in this season's shortcomings, the real reason for their elimination comes from their roster design.

The problem with the Cavaliers' roster isn't their lack of talent, but rather the clashing of talents. The Cavaliers have a good mix of promising young players and established stars, but their skillsets are overlapping and noncomplementary. There are already rumors of a potential trade to break up the young core, and the Cavaliers should go through with it. As it stands, the current roster isn't enough to compete.

Backcourt Duo Doesn't Mesh Well

Mitchell and Garland have a 4.05 net rating while on the floor together

The Cavaliers intended to move towards "win-now" mode when they traded for Donovan Mitchell . The idea was to pair an established star with a young promising core, in hopes that the young talents would make a developmental leap large enough to contribute to a potential championship run.

However, the move backfired, as the development of the young core, specifically Darius Garland, was stunted due to poor fit alongside Mitchell. In 750 minutes together this season, the duo of Mitchell and Garland have only attained a net rating of 4.05. On the other hand, in the 1,192 minutes where Mitchell was on the floor without Garland, the Cavaliers had a net rating of 8.78.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland On/Off Stats - 2024 NBA Season On/Off Minutes NRtg ORtg DRtg On: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland 750 4.05 116.36 112.31 On: Donovan Mitchell Off: Darius Garland 1192 8.78 118.38 109.60 On:Darius Garland Off: Donovan Mitchell 1151 -0.14 115.45 115.60

A big reason for this is due to the overlapping skillsets of the two guards. Garland, as a player, excels at shot creating and in a facilitating role, and doesn't contribute meaningfully in any other aspect of the game. As a result, he needs to be a high-usage player in order to be effective.

Mitchell, like Garland, is the same type of player. However, since Mitchell is the better player, he's getting most of the usage, which means that Garland is playing more of an off-ball role, something that doesn't match his skillset.

The Cavaliers need to pair one of their backcourt players with a defensively oriented guard that can excel in an off-ball role. Since the conditions required to maximize each player's game diminishes the other, the pairing is just too ineffective to compete.

A Redundant Front-Court Pairing

Allen and Mobley have a 1.48 net rating while on the floor together

The modern NBA is all about spacing, but the Cavaliers don't have any in their starting lineup. The front court pairing of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley results in a stagnant offense as a result of having two players that can't stretch the floor. In 768 minutes together this season, the pair has produced an offensive rating of just 114.83. This number increases to 119.02 when just Allen is on the floor.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen On/Off Stats - 2024 NBA Season On/Off Minutes NRtg ORtg DRtg On: Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley 768 1.48 114.83 113.34 On: Jarrett Allen Off: Evan Mobley 1675 6.09 119.02 112.93 On:Evan Mobley Off: Jarrett Allen 765 0.42 113.30 112.88

Neither player can shoot, which means that they naturally play closer to the rim. However, this packs the paint, making it difficult for the other Cavaliers to attack the rim. If Mobley or Allen play further out, the opposing defenders can easily sag off of them and double the other.

This can make it difficult for them to secure rebounds. Despite housing two seven-footers, the Cavaliers only rank 15th in regular season rebounds, and were the third worst rebounding team this playoffs.

Here's an example of the lack of spacing in play, and how it affects the team's offense. Mitchell attempts to drive down the lane but is met with a plethora of Magic defenders, rather than just Franz Wagner. Allen occupies the paint, so naturally, his defensive assignment follows, but Mitchell also runs into Paolo Banchero. Banchero is allowed to help since he's able to heavily sag off of Mobley in the corner, who is a non-shooting threat.

As a result, Mitchell is forced to throw up a tough shot, resulting in a miss. These bad offensive possessions are so prevalent in the 2023-24 Cavaliers' roster. Even when the team was playing at their peak, it was a result of their defense rather than their offense. Changes need to be made in order to maximize the offensive capabilities of the rest of the Cavaliers' roster.