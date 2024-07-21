Highlights Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers agree on a five-year max contract extension.

The Cavaliers' offseason is rounding into form after locking up Mitchell and Mobley to respective max deals and hiring Kenny Atkinson as head coach.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly signed budding star Evan Mobley to a five-year maximum contract extension, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday night.

Mobley's deal is reportedly worth $224 million and could go up to as much as $269 million, should the big man make an All- NBA team or win the Defensive Player of the Year award next season.

Mobley averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks this past 2023-24 season, while helping the Cavaliers to a 48-34 record. Despite his strong production, the 6-foot-11 forward had an injury-riddled campaign that saw him miss 32 games.

Nonetheless, Cleveland made it to the second round of the postseason, where the team lost to the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics in five games. Despite the disappointing finish, Mobley capped off his third year by scoring a playoff career-high 33 points in their season-ending loss to the Celtics.

Prior to last season, Mobley had a strong 2022-23 campaign, where he made the All-Defensive First Team and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. When healthy, Mobley is one of the most versatile defenders and top rim protectors in the NBA.

Cavaliers Lock Up Key Pieces This Summer

Cleveland just inked Mitchell to max extension

By extending Mobley, the Cavaliers have just locked up perhaps their two most important pieces this offseason. Cleveland just inked Donovan Mitchell to a three-year, $150.3 million max contract.

Earlier this summer, they hired Kenny Atkinson to be their next head coach, replacing J.B. Bickerstaff, who was fired at the start of the offseason.

Nonetheless, despite the two new deals for their two stars, there are still a lot of questions regarding the Cavaliers' plans for the future. Trade rumors have surrounded the team throughout the summer, particularly with Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland .

It will certainly be worth monitoring just what Cleveland will do, especially with Allen, now that Mobley has been secured for the long run.