Highlights Evan Mobley sustained a left ankle sprain, exiting the game against the Celtics after logging just 23 minutes.

Mobley has had an underwhelming offensive start to his career, but has remained a consistent starter for the Cavaliers.

Mobley scored four points in the Cavaliers' wild fourth-quarter comeback which was fueled by Dean Wade's 23 points.

Injuries haven't been kind to the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley missing 61 combined games this season. But even with the Cavaliers shorthanded again on Tuesday night, they snapped the Boston Celtics' 11-game winning streak with a stunning fourth-quarter comeback.

But in the process, they were also dealt another potential setback.

Evan Mobley Exits Matchup vs. Celtics

Third-year forward sustained ankle injury midway through third quarter

On Tuesday, their poor injury luck continued. Evan Mobley exited the game midway through the third quarter after rolling his ankle on a dunk attempt. Heading to the locker room soon after, the third-year pro was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a left ankle sprain.

Mobley wasn't able to make much of an offensive impact in the first half, going scoreless. However, he scored four points in the third quarter before exiting the game. That said, Mobley has had a somewhat underwhelming start to his career. Should he miss an extended period, this injury may have larger implications than meets the eye.

Drafted third overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft, Mobley has been an All-Defensive caliber player since Day 1. Furthermore, though he's been unable to stay healthy this season, the USC product played an average of 74 games across his first two seasons.

However, Mobley was projected to be an All-Star caliber scorer, with his most constant comparison being Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis. Surprisingly though, Mobley hasn't shown much of a desire to be a go-to scorer. Though capable of creating his own shot and scoring at all three levels, he's most comfortable as a rim-runner. While not a problem in and of itself, when juxtaposed against his NBA projections, the mild-mannered big man leaves a lot to be desired.