Right when he came into the NBA, Evan Mobley looked to be a difference-maker on defense for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was a versatile weapon for Cleveland, even as a rookie, and in his second season, he was named First Team All-Defense. That recognition was truly rare for a player in his then-age-21 season.

Mobley had some difficulties with a couple of injuries in the 2023-24 regular season, causing him to appear in only 50 games then. Although, he was able to find some rhythm in the closing portion of the year, and thus far in the playoffs, and he's made his share of plays.

What's been one of the biggest takeaways from Cleveland's playoff run to this point has been how Mobley has been dynamite on defense, and how he keeps proving his worth on that end for Cleveland, even with offensive ups and downs.

He was so dynamic defensively in the Cavaliers' first-round win over the Orlando Magic, and looking onward, that must continue from Mobley for Cleveland against one of the league's top offenses in the Boston Celtics.

Mobley Must Keep Up Strong Defense vs Celtics

Cavs need more of that from Mobley

Mobley had ups and downs on the offensive end in the first round against Orlando, as did several other Cavaliers players. Cleveland's ball and man movement was inconsistent, in fairness, which played some into Mobley's offensive inconsistencies.

In the first round, Mobley had 12.1 points and 1.7 assists per contest, across the seven-game series. That included a three-point game in Game 6, a game when Cleveland's others around Donovan Mitchell didn't give them nearly enough in the second half.

As was aforementioned, though, Mobley made his presence felt throughout that Magic series on the defensive end of the floor, which was crucial for the Cavs.

Mobley was such an active presence at the rim, deflecting and altering shots, he was gobbling up defensive rebounds, forcing difficult perimeter looks on-ball and often in the right spots to help. His all-around defensive efforts were beyond impressive, and his defensive playmaking was displayed by his splits from that first round (with shot contest stats courtesy of NBA.com's hustle data).

Mobley's defensive splits vs. ORL Category Stats TBLK 21 CONT. SHOT/GM 14.6 TCONT. SHOTS 102 TREB 64

Against the size, physicality and driving nature of Orlando, Mobley's defensive activity in the paint was especially needed. Whether it was his game-sealing block on Franz Wagner in Game 5, his five blocks in Cleveland's Game 7 win or him forcing tough twos over length, Mobley was making tons of plays on defense, and in turn, making winning plays in big spots.

From here, as was aforementioned, Mobley has to find ways to have another very impactful series defensively against an offensive machine in Boston.

As Boston demonstrated in its Game 1 win over Cleveland, where they often cruised, the Celtics are such a great shooting team. Even sans Kristaps Porzingis currently, the Celtics are so difficult to defend based on a combination of perimeter shooting prowess, driving capabilities and ball and man movement. That was shown in Boston's 120-95 victory on Tuesday over Cleveland, when the Celtics had an offensive rating of 132.7 in the game, and made 18 three-point shots.

As it pertains to this series versus Boston, it might be unrealistic for Mobley to have nearly the same number of blocks. He again had those 21 rejections in Cleveland's first-round series win over Orlando, to reiterate.

That said, with Mobley's versatility, he is still more than capable of having a major effect on games defensively for the Cavaliers versus the Celtics, even if that wasn't necessarily evident in Cleveland's Game 1 loss on Tuesday.

Of course, if Jarrett Allen (rib injury) is able to return for Cleveland in this series, that could make a significant difference for Cleveland defensively, and in the rebounding department. The same would apply for rim protection efforts.

However, whether Allen returns or not, with Mobley's ability to contest and alter shots on the interior and also make perimeter looks tough in switch-out situations, he can still make his mark on this series on defense. He placed in the 84th percentile in defensive isolation this season, and in the 96th percentile in defense of pick-and-roll ball handlers, both per Synergy Sports.

Granted, against Boston, Mobley is going to have to be up on most pick-and-rolls when needed to prevent threes, and the Cavs have to be more disciplined than they were in Game 1 off the ball to rotate through to stay attached with sensible matchups in this series. They have to be more on-point on the defensive glass as well, to help Mobley as a shot-altering big.

Evan Mobley - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 111.2 114.8 DRTG 110.1 111.3 NRTG 1.2 3.5

All things considered, though, with Mobley's defensive versatility, IQ and team defensive instincts off the ball, even versus a great offense in Boston, he can change games drastically with his skill set for Cleveland if he stays out of foul trouble.

In fairness, the Cavaliers absolutely have to be more consistent on offense around Mitchell, and Mobley himself has to take advantage on the interior and in cross-matching situations on offense. Clearly, the Cavs have to have more consistency in their offensive possessions in order to have a chance against the Celtics, and to set their defense.

But regardless of how things shake out on that end, it's still very apparent that Mobley has to make a major impact defensively for the Cavaliers, who will need their defense to make things easier for their offense. Cleveland needs to stay solid, rebound the ball, and also find ways to generate live-ball turnovers and steal possessions. And Mobley is central to that.