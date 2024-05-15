Highlights The Cavaliers have played significantly worse without injured star Donovan Mitchell, who missed Game 4.

Postseason success hinges on Mitchell's impressive individual performance and leading role for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland faces a tough challenge against Boston without Mitchell, despite other capable scorers.

Coming off the heels of a 109-102 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their second round series, the Cleveland Cavaliers may have even more trouble dethroning Boston going forward. As reported by Shams Charania, Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is expected to miss Game 5 tonight in the Garden.

Despite Cleveland’s impressive performance without Mitchell in Game 4, all indications point to this possibly being the nail in the coffin for the Cavaliers’ 2024 postseason.

Cleveland’s Play Without Mitchell

Mitchell’s presence has a clear impact on the quality of the Cavaliers’ play

Although they only lost the last game by seven points, and kept it close for the majority of the game, it still served as a representation of this team without Mitchell. Granted, they also didn’t have Allen (which no doubt played a role in the final outcome), without Mitchell they put up fewer points with fewer rebounds, a worse field goal percentage and a higher defensive rating.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2023-24 Postseason Comparison Condition PPG RPG APG FG% DRTG With Mitchell 97.7 40.5 20.4 44.7 110.3 Without Mitchell 102.0 32.0 26.0 43.6 119.2

While it is important to note that the sample size for games without Mitchell in this postseason is extremely limited, it does interestingly serve as a representation of Cleveland’s play without him. When looking at the regular season, wherein the Cavaliers played 27 games without Mitchell, they also posted fewer points and rebounds, with a lower field goal percentage and a higher defensive rating.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2023-24 Regular Season Comparison Condition PPG RPG APG FG% DRTG With Mitchell 114.7 44.1 27.5 48.4 111.7 Without Mitchell 108.3 41.6 29.1 46.8 117.9

Mitchell this Postseason

Mitchell is among the primary factors in Cleveland’s success

Along Cleveland’s postseason path so far, it’s been clear that Mitchell is the driving force behind their success. This postseason alone, he’s putting up better numbers than his career postseason averages.

Donovan Mitchell - Postseason Statistics Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2023-24 29.6 5.4 4.7 47.6 Total 28.1 5.0 5.0 43.9

He also has five games this postseason with 30 points or more, eight games with 20 points or more and has yet to score in the single digits. The Cavaliers do have a number of other talented and capable scorers, including Darius Garland, Max Strus and Caris LeVert, but they have yet to put enough firepower on display to confidently say they are up to the task.

While the Cavaliers can certainly pull out a win under certain conditions and circumstances against this Boston squad, it’ll be a mighty tall order with the hand they’ve been dealt.