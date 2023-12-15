Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers will face challenges as stars Darius Garland and Evan Mobley will miss several weeks due to injury.

Garland sustained a fractured jaw and Mobley will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery.

This is a significant blow, as Garland is averaging 20.7 points and Mobley is one of three players averagin at least 15 points and 10 rebounds this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face their biggest test of the 2023-24 NBA season, as stars Darius Garland and Evan Mobley will each miss several weeks of action through injury, reports indicated Friday.

Garland suffered a head injury in a collision with Kristaps Porzingis in the Cavaliers' 116-107 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Friday that the 23-year-old is expected to miss several weeks with a fractured jaw.

In 20 games for Cleveland this season, Garland is averaging 20.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists, while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Bad news came in twos for the Cavs on Friday, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that center Evan Mobley was set to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery on his left knee. He is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks while he recovers from an injury that has kept him out of Cleveland's last four games.

The 22-year-old is averaging 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and and 1.7 blocks per game, while sinking 57.3 percent of his field goal attempts. Mobley is only one of three players this season — joining Giannis Antetokounmpo and Domantas Sabonis — to average at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and 55 percent field goal percentage.

Injury Bug Strikes at Bad Time for Cavs

Currently on 3-game losing streak

The Cavaliers are facing one of their tougher stretches of the season so far, currently mired in a three-game losing streak. Missing two of their pillars will force them to shift the squad around, placing more offensive emphasis on the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen.

J.B. Bickerstaff's squad has already struggled on the offensive end, and the loss of their top playmaker in Garland will certainly hurt the numbers further. And while the team is a strong defensive outfit, Mobley's absence will be difficult to make up, as the 6-foot-11 big man is one of the most promising defenders in the Association.

Cleveland Cavaliers - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics League Rank Points per game 110.5 24th Opponents points per game 110.9 8th Offensive rating 111.1 25th Defensive rating 111.5 8th Net rating -0.4 20th

Cleveland currently owns a 13-12 record, good enough for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. Coming off back-to-back losses against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, the Cavaliers will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday without Garland and Mobley.