Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers seek redemption after game one trouncing by the Boston Celtics, but face uphill battle without key player, Jarrett Allen.

Donovan Mitchell has stepped up as the top playoff scorer for the Cavs, but the team has struggled to find additional offensive support.

With Mitchell leading the way, the Cavs face the daunting task of keeping up with the Celtics' offensive firepower in the series.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were blown out in game one of their Eastern Conference semi-final match-up against the heavily favored Boston Celtics.

But after only just making it out of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic, NBA insider Mark Medina doesn’t give the Cavs more than a 10 percent chance of progressing to the conference Finals.

Looking To Bounce Back

Cavs were blown out by 25 points in the opening contest

The Cavaliers are looking to appease their 25-point blowout in game one, and steal game two of their conference semi-final bout against the NBA's No. 1 seeded Celtics at the TD Garden.

However, an already difficult task may have been made just that little bit harder with Cavs big Jarrett Allen still having no exact timeline for returning to the fold, having missed the previous four contests with a right rib contusion.

However, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff stated that the All-Star is still progressing and trying to “test the mobility”.

Jarrett Allen - 2023-24 Post-Season On/Off-Court Statistics Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 103.2 98.2 DRTG 108.0 107.2 NRTG -4.9 -8.9 DREB% 71.1 68.5 EFG% 50.2 48.4

With his size a huge loss for Cleveland, they have had to rely much more on Evan Mobley on the defensive side of the ball, where he dominated against the Magic, but the Celtics’ offensive weapons such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and even Derrick White, are on another level entirely.

Therefore, it is hugely important for Mobley to continue to exert his size, and elevate his game, mainly defensively, but also offensively too, with the Cavaliers struggling to find consistent scoring production from anyone other than Donovan Mitchell.

Five-time NBA All-Star Mitchell, though, has full belief in his teammates and the group’s collective mindset, with the team looking to bounce back from their disappointing game one outing, though they are going into game two as 13.5 point underdogs.

Cavaliers Have ‘Zero Percent’ Chance of Winning Series

Medina has absolutely no faith in the Cavaliers being able to pull off what would be a shock series win over the title favorites, and doesn’t believe their chances improve to even make the series competitive, stating that it would be ‘too overwhelming’ for J.B. Bickerstaff’s men.

Thus, he predicts it will take the Celtics just five games to win the series.

“Their chances to win the series isat 0%. Their chances to makeitcompetitive, let's say it's 10%. You never discount the Kristaps Porzingis injury and how serious that'll be,and when, or if, he'll return. You never discount the fact that sometimes the Celtics play with their food, and don't always have that killer instinct to make it a series much quicker. But they just have so much depth. Cleveland could get a game, but as we saw in game one, it's just going to be so overwhelming. And it's a much different series than it was against Orlando. Itwas telling enough that the Orlando series had to go seven games. Cleveland had to give everything that they had. It also didn't help that Jarrett Allenwas dealing with some injuries. But I would be very surprised that the series goes beyond five games,in favor of the Celtics.”

Mitchell Is Going To Need More Help

Outscoring teammates by 12.3 PPG in playoffs

Donovan Mitchell has done what he usually does when it comes to the post-season, and has found a new gear to step up into.

Leading the Cavaliers by some margin on the scoring front, he has notched 29.3 points at a 46.2 percent shooting clip, though he has attempted an average of 23.0 shots per game, which is ten more than that of Darius Garland, who ranks second among Cleveland's line-up in shot attempts (13.0).

However, if the Cavs are to win a game in this series, then they will need to find some scoring elsewhere, with absentee Allen, the second-highest scorer in the playoffs with 17.0 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers - 2023-24 Post-Season Leaders Category Donovan Mitchell Jarrett Allen Darius Garland Evan Mobley GP 8 4 8 8 PTS 29.3 17.0 14.8 12.8 AST 4.5 1.3 5.4 1.9 REB 5.1 13.8 3.8 9.6 FG% 46.2 67.6 44.2 50.6 3P% 27.0 N/A 37.2 27.3

All-Star Garland and All-Defensive Mobley have combined for only 27.6 points per contest - meaning Mitchell has outscored them both - with each of their scoring numbers significantly down from their regular season outputs of 18.0 points and 15.7 points, respectively.

As it pertains to team scoring, the Cavaliers will need to find more shooting efficiency, especially on the three-ball, with Mitchell struggling particularly from range, averaging only 27.0 percent, while as a team, Cleveland are currently only connecting on a second-worst 28.3 percent of their 31.4 deep range attempts so far in the playoffs.

In stark contrast, Boston have been one of the most threatening teams from behind the line, converting 38.6 percent of their 30.6 attempts per game, a mark that only the Oklahoma City Thunder (40.1 percent), and New York Knicks (39.2 percent) have bettered.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the first round, Donovan Mitchell scored 201 total points, while the next two Cavaliers combined scored only 189 points.

With a lack of scoring options available other than Mitchell, it looks to be almost an impossible mountain for the Cavaliers to climb if they are to make the series with the stacked Celtics, at the very least, competitive.

But, with their gritty next-man up mentality, they will do their utmost best to put up as much of a fight as they can, even with their injury concerns.

