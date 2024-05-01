Highlights The Heat need a star scorer to lessen the burden on Jimmy Butler and improve their playoff outlook.

A Donovan Mitchell trade could fix the Heat's offensive issues, and can serve as a contengency plan for the post-Butler era.

Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. show potential for stardom, bridging the way for the Cavs' future success with a Mikal Bridges acquisition.

Both the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers had difficult regular seasons in 2024 for different reasons, but both teams expected to finish higher in the standings and be setup for a deep playoff run. As of May 1, both teams are still alive, but Miami should soon be eliminated by the Boston Celtics and Cleveland is staring down a tough Celtics matchup even if they advance past the Orlando Magic.

The Heat struggled all season long for the same reason that has often haunted them in the Jimmy Butler era: their lack of high-level shot-creation around Butler, especially considering his lax approach towards the regular season. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have all the talent in the world, but it just doesn't fit together, and they failed to maximize their roster for a second straight campaign.

Neither team's fans should panic, however. Both are just one trade away from fixing their problems and becoming true contenders in the East next year. This is what a potential Cavaliers-Heat trade could look like.

Cleveland Should Send Mitchell to Miami

Heat need another star scorer and could send wing reinforcements to Cleveland

For the entirety of the Butler-Heat era, which has been a major success outside the lack of a championship, Miami has struggled through regular seasons because they simply haven't had enough offensive talent on the roster to supplement Butler. This issue is exacerbated by Butler's consistent injuries as well as his overall dispassionate attitude towards regular season basketball, leaving Miami in tough seeding predicaments nearly every playoff run.

Miami's poor regular season directly ruined their 2024 championship hopes, as it landed them in the play-in tournament, where Butler hurt his knee, they lost to Philadelphia, and stuck them with a nearly unwinnable matchup against Boston. After losing the Damian Lillard sweepstakes last summer, failing to land Bradley Beal, and missing out on Mitchell himself in 2022, it's time for the Heat to take a swing for a second star scorer.

Miami Heat Regular Season Woes Season Record Seed Butler Missed Games 2019-20 44-29 5th 15 2020-21 40-32 6th 20 2021-22 53-29 1st 25 2022-23 44-38 8th 18 2023-24 46-36 8th 22

Butler is only getting older and less reliable, and landing a superstar-level shot-creator like Donovan Mitchell would completely lessen the burden on Miami's leader. This would raise the Heat's regular-season floor, as well as their playoff ceiling. Mitchell is also one of the league's more durable stars, playing over 65 games per season in his career, and is right in the middle of his athletic prime. This trade would not only address Miami's current predicament, but also plan for their post-Butler future.

Mitchell is a free agent in 2025, so Cleveland is on the clock to trade the guard before they lose him for nothing.

In return, Miami sends Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and two first-round draft picks to Cleveland. Jovic and Jaquez give the Cavaliers two young, athletic forwards who have already proven they can be effective players in their NBA infancy to pair next to Darius Garland. Herro is more of a trade filler to make the contracts match, but can be used as a trade asset to recoup even more value.

Cleveland's problem has always been that Mitchell and Garland are redundant and can't maximize their talent together. This trade would set up a starting lineup of Garland, Strus, Jovic, Jaquez, and whichever of Mobley/Allen they decide to keep. Garland, Jovic, and Jaquez are an excellent trio to build around for the next decade.

Three-Team Trade With Brooklyn Changes Cleveland's Formula

Mikal Bridges is the perfect forward for the Cavaliers

This three-team trade could fix Cleveland's roster imbalances, give Butler a running mate, and alleviate some of the damage caused by the James Harden trade for the Brooklyn Nets. It goes as following: Herro and a first-round pick from both Miami and Cleveland goes to Brooklyn, Mitchell goes to Miami, and the Cavaliers get Mikal Bridges, Jovic, and Jaquez Jr.

Proposed Three-Team Trade Team Receives Cleveland Miami Brooklyn Player Mikal Bridges Donovan Mitchell Tyler Herro Player Nikola Jovic - - Player Jaime Jaquez Jr. - - Picks - - 2 First-Round Picks

Brooklyn recoups some draft capital lost in the Harden disaster, Mitchell changes Miami's championship outlook, and Cleveland gets to build a lineup that fits much better than their current five. The Cavaliers would then need to trade one of Allen/Mobley to complete the process, but a future rotation of Garland, Bridges, Strus, Jovic, Jaquez Jr., and Allen/Mobley is perfect for the modern NBA.

Parting ways with Mitchell and not receiving a superstar in return seems somewhat foolish, but the All-Star is a free agent next summer and is likely to leave for nothing, lowering his value significantly.

Jovic and Jaquez Jr. Look Like Future Studs

Both players have been excellent in their first full year in the NBA

In addition to acquiring Bridges in the hypothetical trade above, Cleveland would have two franchise cornerstone wings to build around for the future in Jovic and Jaquez Jr. Both players have been thrust into bigger roles than expected at ages 20 and 23 respectively due to injuries to Herro and Butler, and have responded better than the Heat could've hoped.

Jaquez has played nearly 30 minutes per game this season and has been one of the best five rookies in the NBA, even earning ninth-place in Sixth Man Of The Year voting. Meanwhile, Jovic has started in 38 of his 46 games played, showcasing his potential to be a star two-way forward in the future.

Miami Heat's Young Excellence Player PPG RPG TS% Playoff PPG Jaquez Jr. 11.9 3.8 57.4% 12.8 Jovic 7.7 4.2 58.3% 9.8

Both players have shown flashes of future stardom. Jaquez is a versatile, matchup-attacking forward who has the potential to score at all three levels, while Jovic is a 6-foo-10 unicorn who shot 39.9 percent from three at 20 years old. Both have the traits to become elite defenders in the future. If you're Cleveland, acquiring a two-way stud in Bridges as well as two possible star forwards is more than enough return for Mitchell's expiring contract.