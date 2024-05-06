Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off a furious 18-point comeback against the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of their first-round 2024 NBA Playoff matchup.

Donovan Mitchell's impressive performances secured the Cavaliers' playoff survival.

Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff priased Mitchell and his team's ability to chip away at the lead and eventually make the comeback.

Less than an hour after the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame the largest Game 7 deficit in an NBA playoff series since 1997, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was already looking ahead.

"We're not done," Bickerstaff declared to the media in his post-game presser.

Cleveland will now head to Boston for Game 1 of an Eastern Conference Semifinal on Tuesday after narrowly evading elimination at the hands of the young and hungry Orlando Magic. Bickerstaff and the Cavaliers have Donovan Mitchell to thank for their playoff survival.

Mitchell finished Game 7 with 39 points after tallying 50 points in Game 6. No player in NBA history, sans Allen Iverson in 2001, has scored more points in Games 6 and 7 of a series.

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland trailed by 18 points with 5:10 left in the second quarter but started to turn things around heading into halftime, at which point they had trimmed Orlando's lead to 10.

When questioned about whether there was a specific play that spurred the Cavaliers' comeback, Bickerstaff pointed to how Cleveland ended the second quarter.

"To be able to cut the lead...down to 10. That's always a comfortable number that you feel like, in 24 minutes, if you're playing the way that we're capable of playing, you can chip away at." - J.B. Bickerstaff

Bickerstaff also emphasized how important it was that Cleveland started the third quarter with "spirit" and that both Mitchell and Max Strus were hitting shots.

To say that Mitchell caught fire would be an understatement, as he single-handedly outscored the Magic 20-19 from the midway point of the second quarter until the end of the third.

"That's what special players do when it matters most," remarked Bickerstaff.

New Era in Cleveland

Cavaliers are showing signs of potentially turning the corner

Cleveland's Game 7 comeback represents somewhat of a microcosm of their entire 2023-24 campaign. The Cavaliers did not get off to a strong start to the regular season, with early win-loss records of 4-6 and 13-12 alarming Cleveland's fan base and prompting critics to label the Cavaliers as being closer to pretenders than contenders.

Bickerstaff did not shy away on Sunday night from acknowledging Cleveland's detractors, describing his Cavaliers as "a group that's been left for dead multiple times by a lot of people this year."

Regardless of how Cleveland fares against the Boston Celtics in round two, their season should be seen as a success, historically speaking. The Cavaliers have now advanced past the first round for the first time since 2018. This is also the first Cavaliers team without LeBron James to reach the second round since 1998.

J.B. Bickerstaff, Donovan Mitchell and Co. have officially accomplished the Herculean task of turning the page on the LeBron era in Cleveland.