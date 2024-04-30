Highlights The Cavaliers and Magic have each won games by double-digit margins on their home court. Will that trend continue in Game 5?

Will Donovan Mitchell break out of his scoring slump (31 total points in Games 3 and 4)?

Predictions favor Orlando's covering the spread. Projections include under 200.5 points and players Mitchell and Wagner scoring over 24.5 and 19.5, respectively.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues this week. One of the games from today's slate features the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-36 SU, 40-44-2 ATS) hosting the Orlando Magic (49-37 SU, 53-33 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 5 of this first-round playoff series and why.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game 5 Info When Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time 8:00 PM ET Where Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location Cleveland, OH TV TNT

Cavaliers vs. Magic – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Cleveland is the favorite heading into Game 5

The Cavaliers roared out to a 2-0 lead before watching the Magic hold serve on their home court to even the series at 2-2. One reason for the Cavaliers' setbacks in Games 3 and 4 was their second-half effort.

In Game 3, they were outscored 60-38 in the first half, including a 35-16 margin in the third quarter. That unfortunate trend continued in Game 4, as Orlando outscored Cleveland 61-39 in the second half, including a 37-10 advantage in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Franz Wager put up some solid numbers in Orlando's Game 4 win. He finished with 34 points on an efficient 13-for-17 from the floor and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. He also tallied 13 rebounds and four assists.

But despite their impressive victories, Orlando understands the series is far from over.

“We’re not satisfied at all. We just got two wins. We need two more against them, so we’ve got to stay locked in and try to get the next one in Cleveland.”--Franz Wagner

Through the series' first four games, the home team has won on its home court by double-digit margins. Will that trend continue in Game 5, or will the road team finally break through?

Now that we have set the stage for this Game 5 showdown let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Picks

The Spread

The Cleveland Cavaliers opened as a 5.5-point favorite. However, that line has dipped to 4.5 points for the home team. (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Magic are 0-6 ATS in their last six road contests.

In its last 15 April games, Orlando is just 5-10 against the spread.

The Cavaliers are 6-12 ATS in their last 18 games.

Cleveland is 3-10 ATS in its last 13 matchups against Southeast Division teams.

In its last six Tuesday night games, the Cavaliers are 5-1 against the spread.

The Cavaliers are 13-17-1 against the spread when they are the favorite to win by at least 4.5 points. On the other hand, the Magic are 11-8 ATS in the 19 contests, and they were installed as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Prediction: Orlando Magic (+4.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 203.5 points, but the line has recently moved to 200.5 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER four times in the Magic's last five games.

The total has gone UNDER four times in the Magic's last five games.

The UNDER total has prevailed eight times in the Magic's last 10 contests against Central Division teams.

In the Cavaliers' last 18 April games, the UNDER total cashed in 13 times.

total cashed in 13 times. Prediction: UNDER 200.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points in the season opener. However, he totaled just 31 points in the Cavs' two road losses. Given those trends, he is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 24.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 24.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Mitchell is averaging 26.2 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In seven games against the Magic this season, Mitchell has averaged 23.7 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 21.0 points per outing.

points per outing. Mitchell has played against Eastern Conference teams 38 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 27.1 points per outing.

points per outing. In 15 matchups against Southeast Division opponents, the Cavaliers guard is averaging 25.1 points per game.

points per game. Over his last five outings, Mitchell has averaged 23.4 points and 5.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch. Prediction: Donovan Mitchell OVER 24.5 points

Franz Wagner's 34-point performance in Game 4 was his best outing of the series thus far, making him the key player to watch for Orlando. He currently has -112 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -108 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Do Wagner’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he is averaging 19.8 points per game in 76 appearances.

points per game in 76 appearances. In eight games against the Cavaliers this season (including the playoffs), Wagner has averaged 18.8 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 21.5 points per outing.

points per outing. Wagner has played against Eastern Conference teams 50 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 20.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In 22 matchups against Central Division opponents, Orlando's big man is averaging 21.0 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Wagner has averaged 22.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch. Prediction: Franz Wagner OVER 19.5 points

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Final Picks

The Spread: Orlando Magic (+4.5) OddShark

Orlando Magic (+4.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 200.5 points (Pre-Game.com)

OVER 200.5 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Donovan Mitchell OVER 24.5 points

Donovan Mitchell OVER 24.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Franz Wagner OVER 19.5 points