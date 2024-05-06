Highlights Paolo Banchero revealed the special moment he and Donovan Mitchell shared at the conclusion of Game 7.

The first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs is officially in the books after the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic 106-94 in Game 7. Before the buzzer sounded, signaling the end of a hard-fought series, Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero shared a special moment at center court to express their respect towards one another for an epic battle.

During the post-game interview, Banchero revealed what went down with the brief exchange and shared that he came full circle with Mitchell in this playoff series.

"We had a moment when the clock was running down, and he had the ball. He just told me he has a lot of respect for me... We shared words... It's funny because he's kind of the first guy that I kind of went at it before I got in the league. We were in a pick-up game together... That was our first meeting each other and playing against each other. So, it's funny now that my first playoff series was against him as well." - Paolo Banchero

Banchero and Mitchell Went at It in Game 7

The two had an epic duel to close the first round

That pick-up game must have looked a lot like Game 7. Perhaps the only difference was that Game 7 had thousands of people witnessing Mitchell and the Cavs get the best of Banchero and the Magic.

The two stars certainly came to play in the series-decider. Mitchell led Cleveland with 39 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, while Banchero tallied 38 points and 16 rebounds in the valiant losing effort.

Banchero vs. Mitchell in Game 7 Category Paolo Banchero Donovan Mitchell PTS 38 39 REB 16 8 AST 2 5 FG-A 10-28 11-27 3P-A 3-6 2-8 FT-A 15-18 15-17

Orlando threw the early haymakers in Game 7 and led by as much as 18 points, which threatened to give Cleveland its second early playoff exit in a row. Banchero was a man possessed in the first half, as he exploded for 24 points in the first 24 minutes of action.

But the Cavs climbed back and turned the game over its head thanks to a strong second-half display from Mitchell. The Cavaliers star countered Banchero with 24 second half points of his own.

Cleveland finally gained a hold of the lead late in the third quarter, where they outscored Orlando 33-15. They promptly took over in the final frame as they fended off any of the Magic's attempts at a late-game surge to advance to the second round.

Nowhere But Up For Magic

Banchero had terrific playoff debut

Despite the loss, the Magic should be proud of the strides they made this season. They won 13 more games from a year ago and firmly established themselves as one of the top defensive teams in the NBA, where they finished third in defensive rating during the regular season.

Banchero, meanwhile, has become one of the league's top young stars. The 2022-23 Rookie of the Year raised his game in the playoffs and nearly led this young upstart group into a second-round series against the top team in the NBA.

Throughout their seven-game series against the Cavaliers, Banchero averaged 27.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. He scored over 30 points three times in the series and made history in Game 3, where he tallied 31 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and zero turnovers in less than 29 minutes of action.

Paolo Banchero Stats vs. Cavaliers Category Stats PPG 27.0 RPG 8.6 APG 4.0 FG% 45.6% 3P% 40.0%

If anything, Banchero's postseason debut proved that he is firmly fit to lead the Magic to multiple playoff runs in the future.