Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers' poor offense is seen in a lack of scoring consistency, and stagnant possessions.

The Cavaliers' postseason 3PT shooting remains a struggle, below their regular season averages.

The Orlando Magic relies heavily on star players' superior performances for offensive power in the playoffs.

The fourth-fifth-seed playoff match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic might be one of the most overlooked playoff series in recent memory. The series has flown under the radar due to the lack of star power and strong narrative, which is a shame considering the series features many up-and-coming stars.

As far as the gameplay goes, the series has admittedly been underwhelming, at least compared to the offensive explosions that fans are typically used to seeing in the modern NBA. Both teams have shown major struggles on the offensive end, and their four matches could best be described as slow and stagnant. As the series heads into game five, here are two takeaways.

Cavaliers' Offensive Floor Is Terrible

Cleveland has failed to reach 100 points in all four games

One of the biggest concerns with the Cavaliers is how stagnant their offense can get, especially when Donovan Mitchell isn't shooting the ball well. They don't have another perimeter player who can be trusted to create scoring opportunities consistently, and it's severely limiting their offense.

This is especially true with Darius Garland. The former All-Star has averaged just 12 points on 53 percent true shooting this series. He scored just five points on 20 percent shooting in game three, and just 14 points in game four. Despite being their second scoring option, Garland hasn't created enough high-percentage opportunities for himself.

With both of their starting backcourt players struggling in game four, the Cavaliers' offense was uninspiring. At one point in the game, they gave up a 50-15 run to the Magic. Most of their second-half possessions that game were characterized by sloppy mistakes, poor ball movement, and ill-advised shot attempts.

The Cavaliers shot just 36 percent from the field in the second half of game four, and 20 percent from three. It's not just their Game 4 offense that's a cause for concern, they haven't been shooting the ball well at all throughout the entire series. The Cavaliers have yet to shoot over 27 percent from three in any game this series.

These offensive struggles weren't just present in their losses, but also in their wins. They have been held to below 100 points in their victories as well, and have been limited to 43 percent from the field in their wins. Most of their players are seeing major decreases in their three-point percentage compared to their regular season averages as well.

Cleveland Cavaliers Postseason 3PT Shooting Woes Player Regular Season 3PT% Postseason 3PT% Change Donovan Mitchell 36.8 25.0 -11.8 Max Strus 35.1 17.6 -17.5 Georges Niang 37.6 .91 -36.7 Caris LeVert 32.5 23.1 -9.4

Magic Have An Elite Defense But Lack on Offense

Orlando needs superhero performances from their stars to compete

The Magic started off the series struggling on the offensive end. They scored a total of 169 points in their first two games. While their defense remained elite, still holding their opponents to less than 100 points in both losses, it couldn't compensate for their lack of firepower.

The last two games of the series have been different. They've blown out the Cavaliers and have scored a total of 233 points over games three and four. So what changed? Well, their star players had superhero-level performances.

In Game 3, Paolo Banchero dropped 31 points in just three quarters. In Game 4, Franz Wagner scored 34 points on 76 percent shooting. While these performances are extremely impressive, it seems like the Magic are too reliant on one of their star players needing to play out of their minds for the team to compete.

They entered the postseason with the lowest offensive rating of any playoff team, and it's clear why. They don't have consistent shotmaking, nor playmaking, and it's resulted in some stagnant, and sloppy possessions. This postseason, they're averaging 14 turnovers per game, which ranks them 13th out of 16th among all playoff teams.

Luckily for them, they're being bailed out by their stars, but that reliance is unsustainable, at least for the rest of this postseason. In game four, Banchero was held to just nine points, and Wagner has been relatively quiet for the first three games of the series.

While the future remains bright for the duo, it's a tough ask for them to continue stringing together elite performances for the rest of the postseason, especially if they advance and play against tougher competition.